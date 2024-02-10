The Pedla Classic Long Sleeve Jersey Monochrome is a lightweight, thin and extremely comfortable long-sleeve jersey with excellent features, including ventilated sides and SPF50 sun protection. Its very snug fit makes it great for fast riding and indoor training sessions and I was also taken with its monochrome print design and detailing. But I'd have liked a longer zip pull and there's no getting away from the jersey's heavyweight price.

Materials/Specification

The material is the familiar mix of polyester and elastane. And if the monochrome print isn't to your liking, there are seven other designs from which you can choose. The fast-wicking fabric is very thin, yet it feels sturdy, and its four-way-stretch allows for unrestricted movement.

The material features SPF50 UV protection, which has become increasingly common but is still always welcome. The ventilation panels along the side are virtually invisible and the jersey's full-length zip also allows you to regulate your temperature when you're riding. The zip tag is quite small, which isn't much of an issue if you're wearing mitts, but I'd have still preferred a slightly larger zip pull for easier movement.

Sizing/Fit

Our medium jersey fitted me well and proved comfortable but it's very much a racing-snake fit – and it won't hide anything if you've something to be self-conscious about. But there is ample give in the fabric, and plenty of length in the sleeves and lower back. And Pedla's website has a clear and accurate sizing guide if you're in any doubt.

Performance

Our test jersey arrived during a wet, turbulent and pretty cool November, which wasn't necessarily perfect for testing, but I was able to try it out on the road with a base layer underneath and a middleweight jersey-cum-jacket on top – and its figure-hugging cut and flat collar worked very well, impressing me with its performance. And to simulate the sort of conditions it's designed for, I also wore it on its own for sessions on the indoor trainer – with the heater turned up for the real summer effect.

The three rear pockets proved handy on longer rides, and despite being quite shallow, they are reinforced and comfortably held my smartphone, long-zoom travel compact camera and 600ml Back Bottle. The contents stayed secure when I was riding on unmade roads, forest trails and bridlepaths, though 600ml is the biggest bottle I'd recommend carrying. I did try a 750ml bidon but this was launched out of the pocket when I was riding on quite a smooth surface...

The silicone hem ensured there was no hint of the jersey riding up. Beneath a winter-weight soft shell and with the temperature climbing to double figures I was also reassured by how efficiently the side and pit panels managed to expel heat – further confirmed by 90-minute sessions on the indoor trainer in 28°C heat.

In spite of being made from polyester and elastane the jersey doesn't have an overly synthetic feel and it also wicks very efficiently. Out on the road there was a very faint mistiness around the pits, chest and lower back after riding for 25 minutes at 20mph or so.

I wore this as a base layer/mid layer in temperatures around 11-12°C and found the jersey got rid of the misting well and never felt remotely clammy. This remained consistent whether I was wearing a budget jersey-cum-jacket such as the B'Twin 500 or a higher-end softshell. There wasn't a hint in single figures.

But it was on the indoor trainer where the jersey's wicking properties were most apparent – and most appreciated.

Yes, there was that familiar misting around the usual points – but I was more comfortable riding at 25°C in this than when I was wearing a short-sleeve jersey. I attribute this largely to the jersey's side and pit panels, which seemed to suck in cooling air and expel your body heat. The longer sleeves captured sweat running down my arms, rather than it dripping onto the floor, as typically happens with a short-sleeve summer jersey.

I tended to drop the zip to half-mast after 30 minutes for added airflow to support the jersey's own efforts – and tucked a Back Bottle full of ice water in the middle pocket for extended comfort.

I wore our test jersey for days on end, including four days and four 90-minute indoor sessions, to evaluate its funk factor – and even at this point it wasn't crawling to the washing machine. That said, I wouldn't have chosen to drop round to a friend's house or stop off at the café...

Care/durability

The usual 30°C machine wash with minimal detergent left the jersey smelling fresh. It also responded positively to hand washing in a very gentle soap solution, which means it would be handy for touring, where the fabric's rapid drying time would be a bonus. Ours was line dry in 40 minutes on a cool but sunny morning, and within an hour at room temperature. I also threw the jersey into a 40°C machine wash without any ill effects.

I haven't exposed the jersey to the usual rough and tumble of thorny trails, which I would do during warmer rides, but there's not so much as a loose thread after 500 miles of riding.

Value

While £134 isn't cheap, the Pedla is far from the most expensive long-sleeve jersey you can buy. For example, the men's version of the MAAP Blurred Out Pro Hex LS Jersey 2.0 that Suvi tested comes in at £175

For a little less you've got the likes of the Cycology Life Behind Bars Men's Long Sleeve Summer Cycling Jersey for £80, which also features SPF50 factor sun protection and three rear pockets, though it also has a fourth, zipped security pocket.

Less expensive still, though you wouldn't know it from the quality, is the £44.99 Van Rysel Men's Long-Sleeved UVP Road Cycling Summer Jersey Racer Ultralight from Decathlon. Stu rated it highly for its breathability, wicking and its excellent attention to detail, with sizing his only real issue.

Conclusion

The Pedla Classic Long Sleeve Jersey Monochrome is a lightweight and very versatile piece of kit. Comfortable and temperate in hotter conditions, the long sleeves and SPF50 yarn promise excellent protection come spring and summer. During the cooler months, it doubles as a capable choice for indoor training and an effective base layer. However, for all its quality and its versatility, that somewhat weighty price might be a turn-off.

Verdict

Versatile long sleeve jersey with excellent detailing but there's no getting away from the price

