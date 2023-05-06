Michelin Power Adventure tyre

Michelin has added the Power Adventure gravel tyre to its range to provide large volume setups for those who ride mostly on the road but with the odd deviation onto tracks and trails. For their size they are quite light, and they feel supple for a tubeless tyre designed to be durable for light off-road use. They can be a bit of a struggle to fit on wider rims, but once on there is a lot to like.

I reviewed Michelin's Power Gravel tyre a couple of years back and overall I was impressed. Its minimal depth of tread meant it was ideal for dry trails and worked okay on the road too.

With the versatility of gravel bikes ever increasing, though, being used regularly as commuters and touring bikes, Michelin has released this Power Adventure model, a tyre that runs better on the road than the Power Gravel but is still wide enough to be usable on gravel trails that don't require a huge amount of grip.

The line-up ranges in size from 30mm up to 48mm (these are 42mm), so there is something for every kind of bike.

The compound has a tacky feel to it and that transfers to decent grip out on the road. As you'd expect it's no race tyre, but they feel secure in the bends and there is plenty of bite against the surface. I felt totally comfortable on fast descents, and they accelerate well for a tyre that weighs 441g.

Not that they're overly heavy – the 36mm WTB Exposure TCS slicks I was reviewing recently weighed 424g, so these wider, slightly treaded Michelins are decent weight-wise.

Overall, they're confidence-inspiring in the dry and I was impressed with their wet weather performance too.

Off-road it's more their width than the tread pattern that makes them perform well. At 42mm wide they won't sink in loose gravel and they fly over hardpacked gravel byways with ease.

For protection and durability, the Michelins use Bead to Bead Shield Technology, with the tyre built up using three layers of differing materials at 100tpi (threads per inch).

They feel relatively supple, so you are getting a good balance of comfort, feel and durability.

I didn't get any visits from the puncture fairy on wet and muddy tracks or roads. They're fully tubeless ready, so set up like that, punctures won't really be an issue anyway.

Overall, I loved the versatility of these tyres. I could tweak my route as and when I felt like it, like being able to jump between the road and the canal path, for instance, on my way to the office.

They are quicker than using a gravel tyre on the road, with better grip, and you don't sacrifice a huge amount of grip on firm trails.

Fitting

When it comes to fitting, on the whole things were okay, with only a small amount of tyre lever action to pop the final bit of the bead onto the wheel rim.

Setting them up tubeless wasn't an issue either. I used an Airshot inflator, as I do on all tyres these days, but thanks to the flexibility of the sidewalls the Michelins should pop onto the rims with just a high-volume track pump.

After they'd been seated once, they were easy to get on and off, so roadside puncture fixes won't be an issue.

Value

They're not the cheapest tyres, though. You are looking at £61.99 for the 42mm width on test (£54.99 for the two smaller sizes). That makes them a bit pricey – in their bigger sizes – against others we've tested recently.

Panaracer's GravelKing tyres come in a load of tread options, with the most similar to the Michelins being the GravelKing SK. They are £49.99 for the tubeless options, and come in sizes from 32mm to 43mm.

Jamie was impressed with Specialized's S-Works Pathfinder 2Bliss tyres. They're only available in a 42mm size, and cost £50 each.

All these tyres come in much cheaper than Schwalbe's G-One RS, though, which costs a cool £75. But their performance and speed did impress Matt over on our sister site, off.road.cc.

Conclusion

Overall, I like the Power Adventures, particularly for their versatility. They work well on the road and equally so on dry trails. The performance is good on the whole and I didn't feel like there was too much of a compromise over using a slick tyre on the tarmac thanks to good grip and low rolling resistance compared to a 'full' gravel option. You can get similar tyres for less, though.

Verdict

Good grip and feedback levels on the road, while wide and durable enough to provide confidence away from it

