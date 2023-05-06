Michelin has added the Power Adventure gravel tyre to its range to provide large volume setups for those who ride mostly on the road but with the odd deviation onto tracks and trails. For their size they are quite light, and they feel supple for a tubeless tyre designed to be durable for light off-road use. They can be a bit of a struggle to fit on wider rims, but once on there is a lot to like.
Check out our guide to the best gravel tyres for more options suitable for a variety of terrain.
> Buy now: Michelin Power Adventure tyre for £49.59 from Sprockets Cycles
I reviewed Michelin's Power Gravel tyre a couple of years back and overall I was impressed. Its minimal depth of tread meant it was ideal for dry trails and worked okay on the road too.
With the versatility of gravel bikes ever increasing, though, being used regularly as commuters and touring bikes, Michelin has released this Power Adventure model, a tyre that runs better on the road than the Power Gravel but is still wide enough to be usable on gravel trails that don't require a huge amount of grip.
The line-up ranges in size from 30mm up to 48mm (these are 42mm), so there is something for every kind of bike.
The compound has a tacky feel to it and that transfers to decent grip out on the road. As you'd expect it's no race tyre, but they feel secure in the bends and there is plenty of bite against the surface. I felt totally comfortable on fast descents, and they accelerate well for a tyre that weighs 441g.
Not that they're overly heavy – the 36mm WTB Exposure TCS slicks I was reviewing recently weighed 424g, so these wider, slightly treaded Michelins are decent weight-wise.
Overall, they're confidence-inspiring in the dry and I was impressed with their wet weather performance too.
Off-road it's more their width than the tread pattern that makes them perform well. At 42mm wide they won't sink in loose gravel and they fly over hardpacked gravel byways with ease.
For protection and durability, the Michelins use Bead to Bead Shield Technology, with the tyre built up using three layers of differing materials at 100tpi (threads per inch).
They feel relatively supple, so you are getting a good balance of comfort, feel and durability.
I didn't get any visits from the puncture fairy on wet and muddy tracks or roads. They're fully tubeless ready, so set up like that, punctures won't really be an issue anyway.
> Puncture prevention 101: learn how to swerve flats with these 11 top tricks
Overall, I loved the versatility of these tyres. I could tweak my route as and when I felt like it, like being able to jump between the road and the canal path, for instance, on my way to the office.
They are quicker than using a gravel tyre on the road, with better grip, and you don't sacrifice a huge amount of grip on firm trails.
Fitting
When it comes to fitting, on the whole things were okay, with only a small amount of tyre lever action to pop the final bit of the bead onto the wheel rim.
Setting them up tubeless wasn't an issue either. I used an Airshot inflator, as I do on all tyres these days, but thanks to the flexibility of the sidewalls the Michelins should pop onto the rims with just a high-volume track pump.
After they'd been seated once, they were easy to get on and off, so roadside puncture fixes won't be an issue.
Value
They're not the cheapest tyres, though. You are looking at £61.99 for the 42mm width on test (£54.99 for the two smaller sizes). That makes them a bit pricey – in their bigger sizes – against others we've tested recently.
Panaracer's GravelKing tyres come in a load of tread options, with the most similar to the Michelins being the GravelKing SK. They are £49.99 for the tubeless options, and come in sizes from 32mm to 43mm.
Jamie was impressed with Specialized's S-Works Pathfinder 2Bliss tyres. They're only available in a 42mm size, and cost £50 each.
All these tyres come in much cheaper than Schwalbe's G-One RS, though, which costs a cool £75. But their performance and speed did impress Matt over on our sister site, off.road.cc.
Conclusion
Overall, I like the Power Adventures, particularly for their versatility. They work well on the road and equally so on dry trails. The performance is good on the whole and I didn't feel like there was too much of a compromise over using a slick tyre on the tarmac thanks to good grip and low rolling resistance compared to a 'full' gravel option. You can get similar tyres for less, though.
Verdict
Good grip and feedback levels on the road, while wide and durable enough to provide confidence away from it
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Michelin Power Adventure Gravel Tyre
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Michelin says, "Enjoy freedom beyond the road with the MICHELIN Power Adventure Tyre."
It's a good all-round tyre that works on and off the road.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Sizes: 700c x 30, 36, 42 and 48mm
Colours: Black/Black, Black/Tan
Bead: Foldable Bead
Pressure min/max (PSI): 29/73
Bead to Bead Shield Technology
The whole tyre casing is protected by high-density cross-laid reinforcement delivering maximum protection and durability, helping the tyre last long
Rolling Efficiency
Experience fast rolling speed and an efficient ride thanks to the smooth tread pattern center line and MICHELIN Gum-X technology.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
This 42mm size is a bit pricier than the competition.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Works well on the road and hardpacked trails.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Good grip levels and suppleness for a tyre of this type.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
A bit of a tight fit to get onto wide rims without a tyre lever at first.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
In smaller sizes they are priced similarly to a lot of this style of tyre, but in the 42 and 48mm widths they're a bit pricier. They are much cheaper than Schwalbe's G-One RS tyres though.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
A good all-round tyre that balances performance and reliability, but you can get cheaper.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
You forgot that your car there are also in permanence an oak wardrobe, a fridge, the weekly shop and the ailing grandmother, going up and down the...
I suspect that the big issue in East Sussex is Sizewell. I'm not sure how much say local councillors get in this. Of course, if they get other...
Thanks for this, had a nasty close pass on Bank Holiday Monday which may have finally tipped me into getting a set of cameras.
It's ludicrous that a company that produces fitness videos and makes a fairly bog standard exercise bike can't make money and is on course for a...
I hadn't looked at it in much detail and assumed it was just going to be made one way, but it does look better with no through traffic at all....
Women "deserve to be protected? By "real men"? Perhaps you're suggesting this will be "crushed by the backlash" ... from the 19th century?...
That's no plaice to leave you car.
I don't know the reason but the results certainly had older women in particular with a greater incidence of injury. I'm not sure they'd have less ...
'Twas specifically the "anti-terror measures" which led to parking removal apparently....
I think it's fascinating that in this era of super materials such as graphene that humble cotton still has a place....