The Look Keo Classic 3 Plus pedals have a wide, stable platform, a good range of tension adjustment and pricing that stacks up well against the competition. But even out of the box the bearings show some play – it's worth fixing the near total lack of grease in the axle from the off, as replacing the bearings when they die is not straightforward.

The main difference between these and the standard Classic 3s (£39.99) are the extra stainless steel plates on the body, with Look claiming an increase in stiffness and power transfer as a result. Otherwise, they're effectively the same, meaning you get a chromoly spindle and a composite plastic body with a 400mm square platform. The Q-factor is 53mm, which is identical to all Look road pedals.

The stack height is 17.8mm (11.5mm for the pedal only), and ours weighed 278g – a little more than the claimed weight of 260g.

> Buy this online here

> Find your nearest dealer here

Supplied with the pedals are a set of Keo Grip cleats, which feature a layer of TPU to reduce slippage. It works very well. The cleats are the grey 4.5° release angle versions, with 0° (black) and 9° (red) also available separately.

Before riding I noticed some play within the axle – although small, this is not a great sign for brand new pedals. They did spin very smoothly on the bearings, however, which was more promising... although perhaps they spun just a little too freely, implying a potential lack of grease around the assemblies. Opening them up revealed almost zero grease on either one, leaving the lube inside the bearings to fend for itself against water or dirt ingress.

Throughout testing the play increased, to the point where rocking the pedal produced a slight click. Look doesn't sell replacement bearings, but they are standard sizes (6701-2RS and HK0810) available elsewhere – a quality set and some grease will do wonders come service time. However, it's not a simple job as you need a blind bearing puller to get the needle roller out, and to remove an easy-to-damage plastic collar to slide the cartridge bearing off.

The 8Nm to 12Nm range for the release pressure is generous, and very easily adjusted via a little hex bolt near the back of the pedal body. I found the full range useable, with the lowest setting still providing a secure platform – while I am by no means a top sprinter, at no point did they feel like releasing accidentally despite being relatively easy to get out of. Meanwhile, the 12Nm setting gives a very secure feel.

The weight balance seems absolutely perfect for creating easy engagement. They sit angled backwards slightly, rather than perfectly vertical, and this makes catching the end on the cleat very easy and instinctive.

> 10 of the best clipless pedals – click in from as little as £30

At £59 they are £14 more than the 'standard' Keo Classic 3 pedals (which are an almost identical weight at 276g), and £20 less than the Keo 2 Max (260g). Shimano's similar R550s are £76.99 and heavier at 309g, while Keo-compatible pedals such as the Bontrager Elite are more expensive still at £84.99, and only save a small amount of weight at 252g.

Overall

While these spin smoothly and prove very easy to use, the seemingly cheap bearings and lack of protective grease is a disappointment – especially as replacing the bearings involves specialist tools. Even so, performance from the wide platform and adjustable mechanism is good, and they're priced well; despite the bearing issues, they are still good value pedals.

Verdict

Smooth and easy to clip into with good range of adjustment, but the bearings could be a weak point

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website