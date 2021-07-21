Lezyne Tubeless CO2 Blaster

Lezyne's Tubeless CO2 Blaster is an innovative solution to getting your tubeless tyres sealed and inflated, and with a simple design tweak it'd be really useful, but as it stands it feels a bit compromised.
The Tubeless CO2 Blaster is a slightly different take on the tubeless fix kit. If you've got a hole in your tyre that's too big for the sealant to deal with on its own then your usual go-to is a rubber plug, or worm, that you poke into the hole to seal it up. Normally you'll ream the sides of the hole to roughen them up a bit, poke the worm in with a forked tool (often the reaming tool does both jobs) and then inflate the tyre with a pump or a CO2 canister.
The Tubeless CO2 Blaster works slightly differently in that the reaming tool is also an inflator. So once you've used the reaming tool to prep the hole, you shove the worm in and use the Blaster to inflate the tyre there and then.
Once it's up, there's an aluminium sleeve that you can use to keep the worm in place while you pull the tool out. And lo! Your tyre is sealed and inflated and ready to go.
You get the tool, some worms and two 20g CO2 canisters in a holder that'll fit into your pocket or you can strap to your frame.
It's a neat idea but in practical terms it has some drawbacks. The main one is that you need to get your pressure just so, and you also need to make sure/hope that you don't lose any air when you're removing the tool. The Blaster doesn't work as a standard inflator through the valve, so the only way to use it to add air to a tyre is to poke it through the carcass, which isn't something you'll want to do twice.
It seems to me that it'd be simple enough to have the reamer as a removable bit that you screwed into a standard inflator nozzle, so that if you just wanted to top up your tyre normally then that is an option too.
The way the tool works restricts it to lower pressures, so we're talking about gravel tyres and mountain bike tyres. Above about 50psi I found that the CO2 managed to find its way out around the tool, so this isn't really one for smaller volume road tyres, unless you have something else to add pressure with once the tyre is sealed. Whatever I was using it for, as it's currently designed I'd feel that I needed another inflation option, be that a pump or a standard CO2 inflator, for peace of mind. Which defeats the object a bit: you may as well just get a normal tubeless plug kit.
So would I recommend it? I don't think so, in its current design. Make the reamer removable and offer a standard valve fitting as part of the tool too and it would make much more sense, but as it is currently it's not really a standalone solution to fixing your trailside tyre woes.
Verdict
A good idea for one-stop plugging and inflating of tubeless tyres, but needs a design tweak
Make and model: Lezyne Tubeless CO2 Blaster
Size tested: Inc 2 x 20g cartridges
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Lezyne says, 'Innovative 2-in-1 cycling CO2 dispenser and tubeless tire repair kit simultaneously inflates and seals tubeless tires. Machined aluminum construction is both lightweight and highly durable. Hardened steel reamer scours hole, inserts plug and inflates tire for an efficient and rapid repair. CNC-machined twist knob manually controls release of CO2 gas. Aluminum canister holds the five included tire plugs and safely stores the reamer when not in use. High quality tire plugs aggressively seal holes that are too large to be sealed by sealant alone (hole size varies from tire to tire). Sleek, compact design fits in a pocket or straps to your bike. Two kit options: Two 20-gram CO2 cartridges or no cartridges, and a simple Velcro strap.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
WEIGHT: 63 g (No CO2)
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
5/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It worked pretty well, but the design limits its appeal.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Seals and inflates in one go.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
No option to use as a standard inflator, design limits pressure that can be achieved.
Did you enjoy using the product? Not really.
Would you consider buying the product? No
Would you recommend the product to a friend? No
Use this box to explain your overall score
A simple design tweak would make this a much more appealing product, but as it stands it has drawbacks over a separate plugging tool and inflator. It works, but it could be better.
Age: 47 Height: 189cm Weight: 94kg
I usually ride: whatever I'm testing... My best bike is: Kinesis Tripster ATR, Merida Scultura, Dward Design fixed
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb, Mountain Bike Bog Snorkelling, track
