The Lapierre e-Sensium 5.2 is an amalgamation of its long distance bike range and Mahle's ebikemotion X35+ motor system which gives plenty of low-down power for winding up the long climbs, or to give you a boost away from the lights. Other than that, it behaves just like its 'acoustic' stablemates, albeit with a bit of a weight penalty even against some similarly specced road e-bikes.
If you're in the market for some electrical assistance with your ride, check out our guide to the best electric bikes, from road bikes to cargo bikes and everything in between.
> Buy now: Lapierre e-Sensium 5.2 for £2,699 from Lapierre
Ride quality
I don't really like kicking off with a negative, but I can't talk about the ride of the e-Sensium without focusing on its weight straight out of the box, as it affects every aspect of your journey.
All e-bikes are hefty compared with naturally powered ones because of the weight of the motor system, and beefed-up frames and components. In the case of this Lapierre that equates to an all-up weight (excluding pedals) of 14.3kg, which, even when you take off the 3.5kg weight of the X35+ motor system, means you are still looking at a road bike weight of nearly 11kg – or 31.5lb.
That's a kilo heavier than the similarly specced Ribble Endurance AL e Enthusiast, and around 800g heavier than the Merida eScultura 400, both of which we tested in 2021.
Thankfully, because the weight is low down it doesn't really affect the handling to any degree. On very steep descents you can feel that you are travelling into the corners a lot quicker thanks to gravity, but the balanced nature of the front end geometry and handling does mean the Lapierre feels unflustered by it all; while it doesn't change direction like a lightweight race machine, it's not a handful either.
Like all motors for the UK market, the X35+ drops out at 25kph/15.5mph, and if you are on a false flat or the type of incline that sees you above that speed the e-Sensium does make its weight known to you.
On some of these sections it was a more efficient use of my leg power to drop the pace enough to let the motor kick in and do the work.
This is true of all road e-bikes I've ridden – it's their one little weakness – but that extra kilo or so makes it more noticeable on the e-Sensium.
Aside from these minor quibbles, the e-Sensium is a fun bike to ride. The smoothness of the 250Wh/40Nm motor system offsets the weight and gives a gentle nudge up to speed, and very little drag when it isn't engaged.
The bikes in the Sensium range are endurance style designs with a tallish front end and a top tube that doesn't lend itself to a long, stretched-out position. In fact, the stack and reach figures of this large (56.5cm) model are 614mm and 383mm respectively.
Position-wise, this means that comfort isn't an issue even when you are in the saddle for a long time, and it aids climbing, too, taking the pressure off your lower back – especially with the help of that motor.
The head tube angle is 73 degrees, so not as slack as some bikes of this ilk, so the steering is relatively quick which allows you to chuck it into the bends or take roundabouts flat out. Decent feedback levels through the front end help give you a good grasp of what the front end is up to, even on greasy road surfaces.
Comfort from the aluminium alloy frame is good, if not exactly ground-breaking in this day and age; there is certainly plenty of stiffness from both it and the carbon fibre fork with its alloy steerer. Overall, though, it's a fun bike to ride, especially with the assistance of the Mahle motor.
Frame and fork
The e-Sensium uses what Lapierre classes as Supreme 5 (or rather, Suprême 5) aluminium alloy for the construction of the frame, and it has all of the latest details like internal cable routing entering through the headset and into the frame for the gearing and brakes.
The power cable from the battery to the rear hub motor does run externally under the chainstay, though.
Apart from that cable and the oversized down tube that houses the battery, it wouldn't look out of place in a peloton of traditional road bikes. Elsewhere, things look relatively typical with a tapered head tube, a top tube that gets more slender as it reaches the seat tube, and narrow seatstays to promote flex and increase comfort.
The bottom bracket area is probably the biggest difference over the standard Sensium. The charge point for the battery is positioned here, hidden away under a rubber cover. It does sit right in the way of road spray from the front wheel, but I've used this motor system in some truly appalling conditions and had no worries about ingress.
The bottom bracket area also sees plenty of power running through it, both from the motor assistance and your legs, so it has been beefed up with more material and more pronounced welding than usual.
Mudguard mounts are included on both the frame and fork in the traditional positions, and you also get a couple of mounting points for luggage on the fork legs. This brings a bit of versatility to the e-Sensium, for commuting or the possibility of light touring.
Overall, the frame and fork are finished to a good standard. Our test model wasn't fresh out of the factory, and as you might be able to see from the pics has a bit of wear and tear, but the paintwork looks to be standing up well considering it has spent much of its life being shipped from place to place between riding assignments.
The e-Sensium is offered in four sizes so there is a little bit of a jump in top tube length between each, ranging between 18mm and 27mm.
For instance, the medium has a top tube length of 547mm, and this large, 565mm. Both sit either side of my sweet spot, with most brands offering a size with a top tube length of around 555mm.
You can tweak this with stem length if the rest of the geometry fits, but it is just worth bearing in mind.
Motor system
Mahle's Ebikemotion X35+ unit has become a bit of a go-to for road bike applications. As mentioned earlier, it offers 250 watts of power and 40Nm of torque, with an assistance cut-out at 15.5mph to meet the UK's EAPC (electrically assisted pedal cycles) requirements.
The motor kicks in quickly and smoothly so you don't get the massive surge of assistance that you might find on some systems – most notably those on utility or mountain bikes.
The X35+ gives a smooth boost to your power while you get up to speed, or a helpful nudge when climbing. It's not quite as responsive as Mahle's new X20 motor system (review on its way very soon), but nor does it have an 'on/off' feel to it.
In fact, once you hit the speed limit it can be barely noticeable that the motor has switched off.
> Read more electric bike reviews on ebiketips
The range is decent enough, too. My commute is about 17.5 miles each way, with 1,000ft (305m) of climbing. The hills are mostly long and draggy so this would be where the motor is kicking in, along with some stop/start stuff in urban traffic at rush hour.
I'd use about 20% of battery life on the way to work with it on the highest of the three power settings, and the same on the way back. Obviously, loads of factors can affect range, but I have covered rides of 70 to 80 miles without fear of running out of juice.
Toggling between power modes extends range even further and the X35+ system will accept a piggy-back battery, as used by Dave to achieve this 300km trek.
Power modes and on/off are controlled by the top tube-mounted button which has an LED surround to show which mode you are in and battery life.
Groupset
Our test model's build is based around an 11-speed Shimano 105 groupset with hydraulic disc brakes.
The e-Sensium is running a 50/34-tooth chainset alongside an 11-34 cassette, which gives a good spread of gears alongside the motor assistance.
Braking is taken care of by 160mm rotors front and rear, ideal when you consider the extra weight the Lapierre is packing.
Both braking and shifting performance is near faultless, but for a more in-depth analysis check out the reviews linked above.
Wheels and tyres
The wheelset provided uses DT Swiss R470 rims mated to a Fast Ace hub on the front wheel with the Mahle hub built into the rear.
It's a wheelset that pairs strength with a decent weight, and I had no issues at all with trueness throughout testing. With such a shallow rim there is no aero advantage, but although an upgrade would benefit performance, you are limited by the rear hub motor compatibility.
The tyres are Continental's Ultra Sport 3 SLs in a 28mm width. They are mid-range tyres that I like for all-round road riding. They have a decent balance of grip, rolling resistance and weight, but most importantly they are reliable, too, with a pretty decent lifespan.
Finishing kit
The stem, handlebar and seatpost are all Lapierre-branded aluminium alloy offerings which suit the bike well.
The handlebar width was right for the size of the bike, and the shallow drop enables you to get a more aero position easily.
I found the Prologo Dimension saddle comfortable, which is especially good considering you'll probably spend more time sat on it thanks to the assistance on the climbs.
Value and conclusion
The e-Sensium 5.2's is pretty good value when you compare it with its two most likely competitors, the Ribble and Merida mentioned at the top of the review.
The Ribble Enthusiast with a Shimano 105 groupset and Mavic wheels was £2,700 when we tested it, so around the same price – but bear in mind that's direct-to-consumer pricing. It's not actually available at the moment; the only model currently available is the entry-level Tiagra version, discounted to £1,799, down from £2,199.
The Merida Scultura 400, meanwhile, which has a similar build to the Lapierre, has jumped in price since testing, to £3,200 for 2023.
However, while the Lapierre has value on its side, its weight does take the shine off compared with those two. But if the sizing works, and you want a comfortable ebike for rides where you might need to carry a bit of kit, the e-Sensium is certainly worth a look.
Verdict
Fun to ride, and though it's carrying some bulk, it does offer decent value for money
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Lapierre e-Sensium 5.2
List the components used to build up the bike.
Brakes: Shimano RT66SS 160mm 6 Bolts
Handlebar: Lapierre Alloy 40cm(S,M) 42cm(L,XL)
Headset: Acros AIX-532 IS52/28,6 – IS52/40
Stem: Lapierre Alloy with integrated routing 31,8mm 80mm(S) 90mm(M) 100mm(L) 110mm(XL)
Motor: Ebikemotion system X35+
Grips: Lapierre Tape
Saddle: Prologo Dimension
Seat Post: Lapierre Alloy 27,2x350mm
Tyres: Continental Ultra Sport 3 SL 700X28
Wheelset: DT Swiss R470 / Fast Ace Hub 28T
Bottom Bracket: Shimano Pressfit SMBB7141B
Chain: Shimano HG601 11s
Crankset: Shimano 105 FC-R7000, 50X34T 170mm(S) 172.5mm(M), 175mm(L,XL)
Front Derailleur: Shimano 105 FD-R7000L
Rear Derailleur: Shimano 105 RD-R7000GS, 11s
Sprocket: Shimano 105 CS-HG700 11s 11-34T
Tell us what the bike is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about the bike?
Lapierre says, "Leaving your front door and setting off on a ride without worrying about the rest has never been easier than with the e-Sensium 5.2. Our electrically-assisted bike has been designed to offer maximum comfort with its Suprême 5 aluminium frame. Don't hold back and discover the enjoyment of cycling with our model with discreet and easy-to-use engine positioned in the rear hub. Its silent operation and the lack of friction when the assistance cuts out will give you total freedom in your outings."
The e-Sensium is a comfortable bike with geometry that lends itself well to longer journeys. The motor helps offset the weight penalty.
Where does this model sit in the range? Tell us briefly about the cheaper options and the more expensive options
This is the top e-Sensium model, with a range of options below including flat bar and women's versions starting at £2,099.
Overall rating for frame and fork
8/10
Tell us about the build quality and finish of the frame and fork?
A well-built frame and fork, covered in a robust paintjob.
Tell us about the materials used in the frame and fork?
Fork: E-Sensium Carbon/ Alloy Steerer
Frame: E-Sensium Supreme 5 Alloy with integrated routing
Tell us about the geometry of the frame and fork?
The geometry is quite relaxed and suitable for long distance riding, with a racy edge.
How was the bike in terms of height and reach? How did it compare to other bikes of the same stated size?
With a tall front end, the stack figure is quite large for this size of frame.
Was the bike comfortable to ride? Tell us how you felt about the ride quality.
The ride quality is fine, although it's not the most refined aluminium frame I've ridden.
Did the bike feel stiff in the right places? Did any part of the bike feel too stiff or too flexible?
There were no issues with stiffness as it's been designed to cope with the power of the motor system.
How did the bike transfer power? Did it feel efficient?
Without the electric power it can feel sluggish because of its overall weight.
Was there any toe-clip overlap with the front wheel? If so was it a problem?
No
How would you describe the steering? Was it lively neutral or unresponsive? Neutral
Tell us some more about the handling. How did the bike feel overall? Did it do particular things well or badly?
The handling is quick enough for having fun on technical descents without making it too twitchy for long distance riding.
Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's comfort? would you recommend any changes?
I got on with the Prologo saddle; it's a good shape for long efforts with no issues from numbness.
Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's stiffness? would you recommend any changes?
The DT Swiss wheels coped with the power being put out by the combination of legs and motor.
Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's efficiency? would you recommend any changes?
The X35+ motor works well for all kinds of riding, giving smooth assistance throughout the pedalling range.
Rate the bike for efficiency of power transfer:
8/10
Rate the bike for acceleration:
7/10
Rate the bike for sprinting:
6/10
Rate the bike for high speed stability:
8/10
Rate the bike for cruising speed stability:
8/10
Rate the bike for low speed stability:
8/10
Rate the bike for flat cornering:
8/10
Rate the bike for cornering on descents:
7/10
Rate the bike for climbing:
7/10
Rate the drivetrain for performance:
9/10
Rate the drivetrain for durability:
8/10
Rate the drivetrain for weight:
8/10
Tell us some more about the drivetrain. Anything you particularly did or didn't like? Any components which didn't work well together?
The groupset performance is great in terms of shifting, and braking is very good indeed, backed up by the smooth power delivery of the motor system.
Rate the wheels for performance:
7/10
Rate the wheels for durability:
8/10
Rate the wheels for weight:
6/10
Rate the wheels for comfort:
7/10
Tell us some more about the wheels.Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the wheels? If so what for?
A solid set of wheels for all kinds of riding styles, although not the lightest.
Rate the tyres for performance:
7/10
Rate the tyres for durability:
8/10
Rate the tyres for weight:
7/10
Rate the tyres for comfort:
8/10
Tell us some more about the tyres. Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the tyres? If so what for?
For the money, these tyres give a good balance of all the aspects required.
Rate the controls for performance:
7/10
Rate the controls for durability:
8/10
Rate the controls for weight:
7/10
Rate the controls for comfort:
7/10
Tell us some more about the controls. Any particularly good or bad components? How would the controls work for larger or smaller riders?
Nothing flash, but it all works well.
Did you enjoy riding the bike? Yes
Would you consider buying the bike? Possibly
Would you recommend the bike to a friend? Yes
How does the price compare to that of similar bikes in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
As mentioned in the review a similar specced Ribble, with its direct-to-consumer pricing, is comparable, while the eScultura from Merida is a big chunk of cash more.
Rate the bike overall for performance:
7/10
Rate the bike overall for value:
6/10
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Ribble and Merida, the e-Sensium's closest competitors, have the edge on ride quality and weight, which is why the Lapierre drops a point compared to them. It's still a good all-rounder, though, and decent value, which is why I'd still consider it a 'good' bike to buy.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
Agree 100%. If you get that angry that easily should you be driving or even out and about unsupervised.
Think you saw some article on GCN or similar where on hoods with bent elbows. In drops with bent elbows was shown on another test to be a bit...
I agree that the questions could be better and it'd be good to see more than just two options for each question (people could be provided with...
I like the way the OP has lit the blue touch paper and retired to a safe distance.
Correct - People don't "accept" it if it's their own. See Roadpeace....
That's never worked for me, saddle needs to be narrow for them to work for me.
"How come they’ve been made public now, before any launch? We don’t know for certain"...
An advanced driver would immediately recognise they had made an error and either learn from the experience or identify a need for refresher training.
I loaded MyWhoosh to my phone but every time I try to open it I just get the opening graphic and then it throws me out and back to my phone...
An organisation that is involved in the death of a member of the public and 8 years later is still only considering changes to reduce the risk is...