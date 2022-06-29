The Knog PWR Solar 10W Panel is a tough, compact folding solar array that delivers plenty of USB power even at high latitudes. While the package is tidy, it lacks fixing points or the ability to stand alone to align to lower sun angles.

Knog has a reputation for designing great products that work well. The PWR Solar Panel is no exception – you unfold it, point it at the sun, plug in a USB device and, if it's sunny, power flows – up to 2 amps of current into any USB device. That might be a battery bank, a phone, GPS device or anything else you want to charge.

The four panels are monocrystalline cells, and are protected by a coating to give, according to Knog, 'unparalleled protection from heat, water, salt, oil, and dirt'. They certainly feel tough, and the flexible sections joining the panels feel like they'll last a lifetime of adventure. There's a two-year warranty to back them up.

A maximum of 2A output is pretty good – most 240V wall chargers max out at 2A. I live in the middle of Scotland, on the southern edge of the Highlands, and at noon on midsummer the PWR panel gives a maximum of 1.8A. As solar density wanes through the year as the sun's angle changes, this figure will drop, of course. As a rule of thumb, if you get four hours of full power in summer, you'll only get one hour in winter.

The PWR weighs 500g and folds into the size of a Moleskine diary. It has magnets that keep it folded, but they aren't particularly strong. Knog says these magnets can be used to help arrange the panel on ferrous material, but though they will hold it flat on a steel car roof or bonnet, I found them too weak to be effective on any sloping surface.

The charging end is thicker and heavier than the four solar panels, to accommodate the USB-A socket. At some point hopefully Knog will get on the USB-C bus, meaning a much slimmer socket and less need for adapters – increasingly, USB battery banks are USB-C to take advantage of higher charging currents.

The socket is covered by a rubber block when not in use, but this isn't waterproof – Knog says it's 'water resistant when closed'. A bit of rain isn't going to kill it, and as the voltage is USB the chance of a serious malfunction if it gets caught in a shower is low. With the port in use it's definitely not even water resistant – maybe Knog could look at a redesigned USB cover that kept rain out in use. Yes, if it's raining there's no sun obvs, but if you're cycling for multiple hours you don't want to keep stopping to plug and unplug your charging setup when a shower passes.

You can fold the charging panel underneath the last solar panel, thereby keeping the connector port out of direct weather while in use. This also reduces the overall length from 535mm down to 440mm, improving placement options on a bike if needed.

On the front of the charging panel there are four tiny red LEDs that light up solid from one to four to show the quality of the sun's power – helpful when orientating the panel for maximum output. When you connect a device they switch to flashing, to show a charge is being delivered – again, one being lowest, four being highest. It's a simple indicator, but it works. The power will automatically restart charging after a cloudy break, riding under a building and so on.

There's a D-ring at one end that allows the panel to be hung from a wall or branch, which might suit the sun's angle. Disappointingly, there are no other attachment points or a built-in stand that can hold the panel at an angle to face and catch the sun. In a package costing £110 this is a striking omission – for a company so grounded in industrial design, making a couple of fold-out legs to hold the panel up doesn't strike me as a major ask.

For cycling needs I can see a desire to attach the PWR Panel to a set of panniers, maybe across a rack, drybag or a bar bag. But with no attachment points provided beyond the single D-ring, you're down to a selection of BYO bungee cords or the like to keep the panel from flapping about or falling off. You can add stick-on Velcro patches or adhesive D-ring mounts to give fixing points, and I'd hope Knog would include these as well as a self-supporting stand in future products. For a product whose performance dictates it must be facing the sun directly, the lack of means to do so is glaringly obvious.

Value

At £110 the PWR Panel is certainly a higher-priced solar panel option. Decathlon's USB Solar Panel 10W is only £40, and comes with not only four holes for fixing down, but two little carabiners for attaching to a backpack, and a mesh pocket for holding whatever you are charging in place – handy. The panels claim 19% efficiency, which is close to the monocrystalline panels Knog uses at around 25%.

Currently sold out (well, at the time of writing I could see one available on ebay) but highly rated in reviews is the Anker PowerPort Solar Lite 2 for around £75, with elastic loops for fixing and two USB ports.

Conclusion

Overall, I like the Knog PWR Solar 10W Panel. It kicks out decent current, folds up small and feels premium and tough. The lack of mounting points for on-bike use can be addressed with bungees, sticky Velcro or stick-on mounting points for less than a tenner, and it's well proportioned for on-bike use if you need to charge while riding. It's certainly priced higher than other options, but features the latest tech and a solid build.

Verdict

Premium feeling, rugged solar panel, though missing attachment points for bike or backpacking use

