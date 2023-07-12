Support road.cc

review
Juice Lubes Chain Juice Dry Conditions Chain Lube

7
by Ed Morgan
Wed, Jul 12, 2023 15:45
0
£9.99

VERDICT:

7
10
Well-priced wax-based chain lube with great longevity
Well priced
Long lasting
Not harsh on the environment
Easy to apply
Can leave the chain looking dirty
Weight: 
150g
Contact: 
juicelubes.com
The Juice Lubes Chain Juice Dry Conditions Chain Lube (now that is a mouthful!) uses an ethanol-based carrier to fully lubricate your chain. I found it long lasting and it kept my chain running quietly, though it can start to look dirty quite quickly even if there was no sign of dirt adhering to the chain.

As with many other drip-lubes, this Juice Lubes Chain Juice is wax-based, which is more efficient and also provides better protection for your chain than non-wax-based lubes. Just like the popular Squirt Long Lasting Chain Lube, you apply the Juice Lubes Chain Juice to the top of the chain while back-pedalling it – ideally leaving it overnight to dry.

Once the ethanol-based carrier evaporates and the chain is dry, the waxy barrier provides protection from dust and impurities picked up from the ground while riding. I used this out in Lanzarote, where it rained for a total of around 15 minutes while riding, but the chain still didn't pick up any sand or dust from the road and my chain remained silent.

One thing I don't like is that the lube wouldn't leave your chain looking the same way as other wax-based lubes with those waxy flakes and a 'dull' shine – instead it would almost make it look dirty, with a black colour around the links that you get when a regular lube is dirty. However, this did not affect the performance or longevity of the lube and my chain remained quiet.

And even with this dirtier look, I could see no dust or particles adhering to the chain after a long ride, and the water from puddles would glide off. That said, since being back in the UK, I have had to reapply the lube after any proper wet rides.

If you have looked into the ways of getting the most efficiency from your chain, you probably already know that bathing your clean chain in hot wax is the best way to lubricate it. That is bit of a faff, however, and a wax-based drip lube is often a lot more convenient, and perfect if you're on a multi-day trip.

One thing I really like about this chain lube is that it is environmentally friendly. The formula is biodegradable, so if any droplets end up in the ground, they will wash away without causing harm. The packaging, too, is fully recyclable.

Value

At £7.99 for a 130ml bottle, it is amazingly well priced and you could easily get a whole summer of riding from just one bottle.

The Squirt Long Lasting Chain Lube I mentioned costs £12.99 for 120ml. Stu found it very good at resisting dirt, though, and it kept his chain looking great. 

If you want to spend top dollar (or pound) on a drip lube, Silca's Synergetic Drip Lube is £32 – though it's so good Mike gave it the full five stars. 

Conclusion

During drier months, I think this is a great lube choice if you want to keep the need to reapply the lube to a minimum. It's not as premium as some brands like Silca, but if you're not looking for the most efficient chain lube, in terms of watts saved, then my riding experience suggests it's a great choice. It keeps your chain silent and lasts a good few hundred miles before requiring a top-up.

Verdict

Well-priced wax-based chain lube with great longevity

road.cc test report

Make and model: Juice Lubes Chain Juice Dry Conditions Chain Lube

Size tested: 130ml

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

It is a dry weather chain lube, that can be used across all disciplines of cycling.

Juice Lubes says: "Juice Lubes Chain Juice Dry guarantees crisp and silent shifts, no sticky gunk and tough-as-nails protection for your components.

Chain Juice Dry is built with an Ethanol-based carrier that's super effective at penetrating the depths of your chain, then evaporating to leave a dry and natural wax barrier. It's reinforced with tough, long-lasting, synthetic additives that reduce noise and wear.

It's also kind on the environment. Dry is designed to limit droplets from flicking when you're spinning away and is fully biodegradable to break down quickly and harmlessly.

Ideal for MTB, road, gravel, commuter bikes and will stand up to big mileage with a single application."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

From Juice Lubes:

Suitable for on/off road use

Excels in dry or dusty conditions

Sets up dry so not to attract dust and contaminants

Extreme pressure additives increase chain life and drive train efficiency

Biodegradable formula

Recyclable packaging

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
7/10

The nozzle allowed a good amount of lube out, though it was quite firm to squeeze.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

Kept my chain running quietly and smoothly while away training in Lanzarote.

Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10

Similar to other drip lubes – after around 400-500km it definitely needed reapplying. Held off water well.

Rate the product for value:
 
7/10

Cheaper than most lubes per 100ml.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Really well – kept my chain silent and didn't gather loads of debris.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Long lasting.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

As with other wax-based lubes, it's a pain to clean off.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Well priced when compared to similar products from brands such as Muc-Off, CeramicSpeed and Squirt.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Long-lasting chain lube that kept my chain silent for many hundreds of kilometres at a time, though it can be a bit fiddly to completely clean the chain.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 22  Height: 185cm  Weight: 69kg

I usually ride: Dolan Rebus  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: Under 5 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Semi pro

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, commuting, club rides, Always love some off-road with some mates.

Juice Lubes Chain Juice Dry Conditions Chain Lube

Latest Comments

 