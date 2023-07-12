The Juice Lubes Chain Juice Dry Conditions Chain Lube (now that is a mouthful!) uses an ethanol-based carrier to fully lubricate your chain. I found it long lasting and it kept my chain running quietly, though it can start to look dirty quite quickly even if there was no sign of dirt adhering to the chain.

As with many other drip-lubes, this Juice Lubes Chain Juice is wax-based, which is more efficient and also provides better protection for your chain than non-wax-based lubes. Just like the popular Squirt Long Lasting Chain Lube, you apply the Juice Lubes Chain Juice to the top of the chain while back-pedalling it – ideally leaving it overnight to dry.

Once the ethanol-based carrier evaporates and the chain is dry, the waxy barrier provides protection from dust and impurities picked up from the ground while riding. I used this out in Lanzarote, where it rained for a total of around 15 minutes while riding, but the chain still didn't pick up any sand or dust from the road and my chain remained silent.

One thing I don't like is that the lube wouldn't leave your chain looking the same way as other wax-based lubes with those waxy flakes and a 'dull' shine – instead it would almost make it look dirty, with a black colour around the links that you get when a regular lube is dirty. However, this did not affect the performance or longevity of the lube and my chain remained quiet.

And even with this dirtier look, I could see no dust or particles adhering to the chain after a long ride, and the water from puddles would glide off. That said, since being back in the UK, I have had to reapply the lube after any proper wet rides.

If you have looked into the ways of getting the most efficiency from your chain, you probably already know that bathing your clean chain in hot wax is the best way to lubricate it. That is bit of a faff, however, and a wax-based drip lube is often a lot more convenient, and perfect if you're on a multi-day trip.

One thing I really like about this chain lube is that it is environmentally friendly. The formula is biodegradable, so if any droplets end up in the ground, they will wash away without causing harm. The packaging, too, is fully recyclable.

Value

At £7.99 for a 130ml bottle, it is amazingly well priced and you could easily get a whole summer of riding from just one bottle.

The Squirt Long Lasting Chain Lube I mentioned costs £12.99 for 120ml. Stu found it very good at resisting dirt, though, and it kept his chain looking great.

If you want to spend top dollar (or pound) on a drip lube, Silca's Synergetic Drip Lube is £32 – though it's so good Mike gave it the full five stars.

Conclusion

During drier months, I think this is a great lube choice if you want to keep the need to reapply the lube to a minimum. It's not as premium as some brands like Silca, but if you're not looking for the most efficient chain lube, in terms of watts saved, then my riding experience suggests it's a great choice. It keeps your chain silent and lasts a good few hundred miles before requiring a top-up.

Verdict

Well-priced wax-based chain lube with great longevity

