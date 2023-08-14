The Jack Wolfskin Helsinki Rolltop is a well-designed day pack if you're looking to carry moderate loads and a laptop for your commute. It's sustainably manufactured and I found it comfortable, especially for shorter rides.
The Jack Wolfskin Helsinki is a light commuting bag for those of us who don't need to lug a huge amount of stuff around. If your ride to work is a flat five-mile route then the chances are you won't need to carry a whole wardrobe with you, and this bag is designed with you in mind.
This is because while the bag has an 18-litre capacity, which in many cases would be enough for a complete wardrobe, the design is basically a D-shape with a stiffened back. The resulting curved bottom makes it difficult to fit shoes or similarly solid kit in the main compartment. That said, I could comfortably carry a laptop and a change of clothes – though not a pair of shoes. So, you will have to bear this in mind if you're considering buying it.
In addition to the main 18-litre capacity compartment the Helsinki also has a large, padded laptop compartment that sits between the main part of the bag and your back. While I'm not generally a fan of bags that take this approach, as it does make the bag less flexible, I didn't find this too much of an issue with the Helsinki.
Yes, you can still feel that you have a solid object against your back. But the padding is sufficient to suck up most of the 'hardness' and plush enough to keep your laptop well protected. The main compartment also has a pocket large enough for an A4 notebook or a tablet, with enough padding to keep it from whatever is in the main section.
At the front there's a large, zipped pocket with a waterproof zip, which is handy for things you need quick access to. At the bottom there's a small loop for attaching a rear light.
The rolltop closure system allows you to roll the top over three times before you secure the buckles. I found the design effective even when I had packed the bag until it was full. You can also close the Helsinki by clipping the buckles to the side of the bag, which changes the shape and lets you pack wider items at the top of the bag.
The two straps have just the right amount of padding – enough for comfort but not so much that you'll get too sweaty. The padding on the back of the bag consists of two high-density foam pads with an air channel running down the middle. It is comfortable but does mean that in hot weather or in high-intensity rides sweat patches will appear pretty rapidly.
Jack Wolfskin has included highly adjustable waist and chest straps. I'm of the opinion that only a masochist rides with a waist strap (your opinion may differ, of course), but I found that the chest strap worked well, locking into the shoulder straps, which prevents it from slipping down.
The bag isn't advertised as being waterproof, but I used it a few times in the rain and it kept the contents dry. I didn't try it in any kind of deluge but with its taped seams, I'd be confident it would take a while before any water made its way in.
The ultra-black bag is designed to have a minimalist look, but I'd have preferred a less minimalist approach to its reflectives. There's a Jack Wolfskin logo in a reflective square on the back above the light loop and a reflective logo about the size of my little finger on the right shoulder strap.
A bit more positively, I was very pleased to see that the bag is BLUESIGN certified, so you can rest assured when buying it that you aren't destroying the environment.
Value
The bag has an RRP of £115, although you can find it for less.
Conclusion
I like this backpack. It isn't designed as a carry-everything bag for the messenger or the long-distance commuter who may well have to carry much more kit and clobber. But if you're after a good-looking, moderately sized bag with good eco credentials for short commutes this does the job well. The shape can make it tricky to fit harder items and I'd have preferred more reflective detailing, but overall it's a well-designed bag with a particularly effective laptop sleeve.
Verdict
A well-designed, well-made minimalist bag with a padded laptop sleeve – but I'd have liked more reflectives among the black
Make and model: Jack Wolfskin Helsinki Rolltop
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Jack Wolfskin says: "The HELSINKI ROLLTOP pack not only looks great, it's also loaded with useful features. The signature roll-top closure is both stylish and practical. The buckles can be attached on the top or the side of the pack.
The padded back system, sternum strap and detachable waist belt ensure a perfect fit and make the pack extremely comfortable to carry on your commute to work.
The roomy main section is equipped with a separate padded compartment for your laptop. This compartment doesn't extend to the base of the pack, so your device is better protected from impact damage from below. You can also access your laptop via an additional, water resistant zip without opening the roll-top.
The large, zipped front pocket is the perfect place to put your ticket, travel pass, and other items you need to keep handy.
The main material and the lining are made from recycled materials. Reflective detailing provides a striking contrast to the unicolour look. The HELSINKI ROLLTOP also has an attachment point for an LED light."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Day pack with roll-top closure
Comfortable padded back system
Padded laptop compartment with separate access
100% recycled main fabric and lining
PFC-free
Bluesign® certified
18 litres capacity
Measurements: 45 x 30 x 18cm
Laptop/tablet compartment: 14+10 Zoll
Weight: 700g
Capacity: 18 Lit.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Well made with strong stitching throughout and robust components.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
It does it what it needs to well, and I found it comfortable for shorter and less intense rides.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
The use of thick and hard-wearing materials throughout suggests the long-term durability should be good.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
7/10
Not the most comfortable bag for longer rides thanks to the position of the laptop compartment, but for the shorter journeys it is primarily designed for, it is more than good enough.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
About where I would expect for a bag with these features.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
I found it good for shorter and less intense commutes with decent comfort and enough space if you'er not looking to cart around a full wardrobe.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The environmental credentials.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The lack of reflective materials – I'd have preferred more for those dark winter nights. That said, it does have a light loop.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The slightly larger Chrome Industries Ruckas Backpack comes in at the same price – it's larger and has more compartments, but it doesn't have waterproof zips.
You can pick up the Craft Cadence Backpack for £20 less, which provides broadly the same protections and qualities but lacks the separate laptop compartment that I found useful in the Jack Wolfskin bag.
Suvi recently tested and really liked the Apidura City Backpack, but this costs £130.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes – if I could get it a sale price.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes – if at a sale price.
Use this box to explain your overall score
It is a good bag that does what it is designed to do – short and non-intensive rides. It struggles outside of this with limited space and not the greatest ventilation on the back – but in its target environment it does everything right and has good environmental credentials too.
Age: 35 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
