The Jack Wolfskin Helsinki Rolltop is a well-designed day pack if you're looking to carry moderate loads and a laptop for your commute. It's sustainably manufactured and I found it comfortable, especially for shorter rides.

The Jack Wolfskin Helsinki is a light commuting bag for those of us who don't need to lug a huge amount of stuff around. If your ride to work is a flat five-mile route then the chances are you won't need to carry a whole wardrobe with you, and this bag is designed with you in mind.

This is because while the bag has an 18-litre capacity, which in many cases would be enough for a complete wardrobe, the design is basically a D-shape with a stiffened back. The resulting curved bottom makes it difficult to fit shoes or similarly solid kit in the main compartment. That said, I could comfortably carry a laptop and a change of clothes – though not a pair of shoes. So, you will have to bear this in mind if you're considering buying it.

In addition to the main 18-litre capacity compartment the Helsinki also has a large, padded laptop compartment that sits between the main part of the bag and your back. While I'm not generally a fan of bags that take this approach, as it does make the bag less flexible, I didn't find this too much of an issue with the Helsinki.

Yes, you can still feel that you have a solid object against your back. But the padding is sufficient to suck up most of the 'hardness' and plush enough to keep your laptop well protected. The main compartment also has a pocket large enough for an A4 notebook or a tablet, with enough padding to keep it from whatever is in the main section.

At the front there's a large, zipped pocket with a waterproof zip, which is handy for things you need quick access to. At the bottom there's a small loop for attaching a rear light.

The rolltop closure system allows you to roll the top over three times before you secure the buckles. I found the design effective even when I had packed the bag until it was full. You can also close the Helsinki by clipping the buckles to the side of the bag, which changes the shape and lets you pack wider items at the top of the bag.

The two straps have just the right amount of padding – enough for comfort but not so much that you'll get too sweaty. The padding on the back of the bag consists of two high-density foam pads with an air channel running down the middle. It is comfortable but does mean that in hot weather or in high-intensity rides sweat patches will appear pretty rapidly.

Jack Wolfskin has included highly adjustable waist and chest straps. I'm of the opinion that only a masochist rides with a waist strap (your opinion may differ, of course), but I found that the chest strap worked well, locking into the shoulder straps, which prevents it from slipping down.

The bag isn't advertised as being waterproof, but I used it a few times in the rain and it kept the contents dry. I didn't try it in any kind of deluge but with its taped seams, I'd be confident it would take a while before any water made its way in.

The ultra-black bag is designed to have a minimalist look, but I'd have preferred a less minimalist approach to its reflectives. There's a Jack Wolfskin logo in a reflective square on the back above the light loop and a reflective logo about the size of my little finger on the right shoulder strap.

A bit more positively, I was very pleased to see that the bag is BLUESIGN certified, so you can rest assured when buying it that you aren't destroying the environment.

Value

The bag has an RRP of £115, although you can find it for less.

The Chrome Industries Ruckas Backpack 23L also costs £115. Stu found it water resistant and well-designed internally but breathability was limited and it doesn't have waterproof zips.

You can pick up the 21-litre Craft Cadence Backpack for £20 less, which provides broadly the same protections and qualities but lacks the separate laptop compartment. Self-confessed 'backpack nerd' Nick-Ball was wowed by it.

Suvi recently reviewed the Apidura City Backpack – and was impressed by its simple, buckle-secured design, though this 20-litre bag does cost £130.

Conclusion

I like this backpack. It isn't designed as a carry-everything bag for the messenger or the long-distance commuter who may well have to carry much more kit and clobber. But if you're after a good-looking, moderately sized bag with good eco credentials for short commutes this does the job well. The shape can make it tricky to fit harder items and I'd have preferred more reflective detailing, but overall it's a well-designed bag with a particularly effective laptop sleeve.

Verdict

A well-designed, well-made minimalist bag with a padded laptop sleeve – but I'd have liked more reflectives among the black

