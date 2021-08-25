The Iris Just in Case Gilet – here in its Olive-Plum guise – is light, stretchy and breathable, yet windproof and handy for changeable rides or stowed in a jersey pocket. It's stylish too, but the cut won't suit all body shapes.

Designed by former Dutch National Road Champion Iris Slappendel, the Iris brand focuses on good-looking, high performance kit that really works for women (they also produce a smaller range of men's kit too).

The Just in Case is a lightweight windproof gilet with vented stretch back, an offset diagonal zip, highly water-repellent reflective panels and an opening for jersey pockets that can double as a stretchy pocket itself. A silicone gripper at the stretchy rear hem keeps the fit neat and secure. The armholes are also stretch.

> Buy this online here

> Find your nearest dealer here

It's a great-looking gilet. Fans of hi-viz won't love its low-key looks in daylight, but after dark the purple shoulder and lumbar panels are reflective for added safety.

Shaping

The cut is quite long in the body, and quite athletic in shape. The stretch means it can accommodate a variety of body shapes, but it still didn't 100% suit my pear-shaped build. I tried the size up, but found that to be too long in the body and too roomy at the chest; the cut then is definitely best suited to those not overly blessed at the bottom and hips.

Despite being a little on the snug side, it stays put nicely, with no riding up at the hips. The zip was easily operated whilst riding – it's a sturdy YKK one with a glove-friendly pull. The panels at the front do a great job of windproofing, and are also reasonably showerproof (they don't put up a long battle in torrential rain).

The stretchy rear mesh panels mean there's plenty of ventilation, too – it's a gilet I'd have no hesitation in reaching for all year round.

Pockets

The jersey pocket access opening is a nice alternative to separate pockets, and is sleeker and lighter while leaving a kind of pouch between the outer fabric and the flap. I found it a useful place to store bits like a cap or spare gloves, but I'd not use it for anything too heavy or precious, due to it being completely open at the top and quite loose.

> 19 best cycling gilets — get to know this wardrobe essential

The single generous opening makes accessing jersey pockets reasonably straightforward (though the snug fit at the hips doesn't help), but I did have a tendency find the pouch pocket rather than get through to my jersey underneath.

The panels at the shoulders and lumbar area feel a bit crinkly, and is stiff and unappealing in comparison to the rest of the gilet. It jars a little. Personally, I'd have preferred more traditional reflective accents on a fabric similar to the front panels.

Value

There's a premium attached to this; Iris is a small boutique brand based in Europe, and therefore penalised by Brexit. It's still not the most expensive gilet around, however – probably more fair, however – the Assos UMA GT Spring/Fall Airblock Vest is £130, and the Iris definitely looks the more snazzy, while delivering similar performance.

It's still expensive against some very serviceable alternatives, though, such as the Bontrager Women's Circuit Wind Vest at £49.99, or the Fat Lad at the Back Women's Windy Gilet at £54.99.

Overall

The Just In Case should last well, though, and will deliver good comfort and performance for a long time. Just make sure the cut suits your particular body shape.

Verdict

Stylish, high-quality gilet offering good lightweight protection. Expensive though, and the cut won't suit everybody

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website