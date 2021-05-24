The IRC Roadlite X-Guard clincher rolls surprisingly well for a tyre designed for training and endurance rides, and it's grippy too. Durability also looks good, although sizing is limited and it's not the most competitively priced of its ilk.

This is the non-tubeless clincher version of the Roadlite, and it's a quality all-rounder for those who are happy using inner tubes. I wouldn't say it excels anywhere in particular, but it's a solid and dependable tyre for all kinds of riding.

Its 120tpi carcass gives a surprisingly supple ride for the thread count, and the tacky compound gives plenty of grip in the corners.

The test period has seen a massive range of temperatures – from early-morning frosts to mini heatwaves – plus very wet and very dry conditions. The IRC performed admirably in them all, and it's a tyre that gives plenty of confidence as you head into the corners.

Feedback levels are good, and you can easily feel if you start to lose traction.

Protection

X-Guard is what IRC calls the protection belt beneath the rubber for puncture protection. This set has covered plenty of miles on wet back lanes coated with all sorts of debris, and I've had no issues with flats or even much in the way of damage from thorns or flints.

The rubber compound looks to be durable too, as in six to eight weeks of testing they are barely showing any signs of wear and tear.

Fitting the Roadlites onto various rims revealed no issues with getting them on or off, which is comforting should you ever find yourself at the side of the road with a puncture.

On a 19mm internal width rim this 25mm tyre measures just under 26mm, so they are pretty true to size when using modern, wide road wheels. The 25mm width is the only one on offer though, so if you want something of 28mm and above you'll need to look elsewhere.

Value

At £48, the Roadlites are a little pricier than some similar tyres I've tested lately. The very good Panaracer Race D Evo 4, for instance, is £39.99. Plus I tested the 28mm Evo 4 and it's just 10g heavier (252g) than this IRC (242g) at 25mm.

Shaun rated the Bontrager AW3 Hard-Case Lite tyre too, calling it 'Quick, compliant and very reliable for general road duties,' and that will set you back £44.99.

Overall, the IRC Roadlite X-Guard is a classy all-rounder that copes with all kinds of road conditions and riding styles – it's a proper fit and forget tyre. If you can find it discounted, it's a great choice.

Verdict

Durable 'do-it-all' road tyre with great grip and low rolling resistance – but not cheap

