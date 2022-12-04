The BikeStow Stance is a simple but effective way to store your bikes if you're blessed with the floor space. Check out our best bike storage guide for more ideas.
The Stance is a bike storage solution designed for those who are rich in floor space or who are looking to avoid leaning their bike against a wall whether at home or on the road.
> Buy now: BikeStow Stance for £69 from BikeStow
It's a very simple design: four pieces of plywood with a grippy textured plastic coating, three thumb-screws, and four hex bolts with four barrel nuts. That's it. Setting it up took me less than five minutes; it was like the simplest piece of Ikea furniture, but without the inevitable quarrel with your significant other.
There are two positions for the left-hand piece, to suit road tyres (up to 3in) or wider rubber (up to 4.8in), and you then use the thumb-screws to adjust the right-hand piece to fit it to the specific tyre size of your bike to hold it securely in place.
The security comes from the wheel sitting on the two horizontal pieces of the stand, while the pieces on the left and right fix it in place. I used this for several bikes, from my L'Eroica bike running 21mm tyres to my gravel bike running 42s, and they were each held securely without any issues. I couldn't push it over thanks to the wide feet on the base – the worst that could happen is that the stand itself might slide, while the bike stays in place.
The BikeStow doesn't offer the kind of clever use of space as a pedal hook or wheel hook, but it has several advantages. Firstly, there are plenty of people who either can't or don't want to attach things to their walls – if you're in a rented house, for instance. The Stance is a great non-drilling option for storing your bike. Secondly, it packs down small enough to fit easily in a holdall, so if you're in a hotel room, for instance, you could easily put this up and safely store your bike within a couple of minutes.
I found it useful in my garage, which is currently very floor rich and wall poor, so being able to leave a bike safely in the middle of the floor without any danger of knocking it over was a real plus.
One thing I particularly like about the way a bike is held is that it doesn't need to be clipped in. You can set up a bike for an early morning ride and just grab it on the way out, no unclipping or anything more complex than lifting the bike slightly to make sure the stand doesn't get dragged. Similarly, getting back after a wet and windy ride, I didn't need to fret about clipping or lifting anything, I could pretty much just wheel it into place without even needing to take my gloves off. It's a small thing, but something I really appreciated.
Some may baulk at the £62.99 price, but this is actually quite reasonable compared with other bike stands. The Granite Hex Stand, for example, which we tested a few years ago, is £79.99 from Amazon (Granite no longer lists it), and though it's more stowable it's more of a faff to use. Similarly, the Topeak Tune-Up Stand X, tested on our sister site off.road.cc, is also more stowable but has gone up to £74.99, and isn't as secure as the Stance.
Overall I was impressed with the Stance. It's easy to put together, easy to use, and fairly innovative in its simplicity. The price for essentially four bits of wood with some grippy texturing plus some bolts might seem a bit much, but it's actually good value when you compare it with other bike stands on the market.
Verdict
Simple but effective way to store your bike (and show it off)
Make and model: BikeStow Stance
Size tested: Fits 20-29in wheels up to 4.8in wide
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
BikeStow says: "Dramatic low-profile stand for displaying your nicest bike in your home, shop, or events."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
BikeStow lists:
Infinitely adjustable tyre slot width to perfectly fit your exact bike. See how!
Strikingly complements the stowed bike.
Fits 20–29in wheels up to 4.8in wide.
Kids, BMX, Road, MTB, Electric, and Fat bikes.
Strong grip and no frame contact.
Easily flat-packable.
Lovingly family made in the UK from birch plywood.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Very well made, with grippy, textured wood.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Did what it's meant to – held my best bike without risk of it falling over.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
There isn't much of it to go wrong; no reason to think it won't last.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for value:
7/10
Though not exactly cheap, it's good value compared with other options.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well. It has a single purpose – to hold up your bike securely – and it does exactly that.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The ease of putting the bike on and taking it off the stand.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing really.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's pretty good: the Topeak Tune-Up Stand X is £74.99, while the Granite Hex Stand, still available from Amazon, is £79.99.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a good stand that does exactly what it needs to with minimum fuss; it's easy to put your bike on or take it off, which is always a bonus. If you have the floor space, it's an easy one to recommend.
Age: 35 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
