Fidlock PUSH saddle bag 400 + saddle base

The Fidlock PUSH Saddle Bag 400 is useful and practical, with some innovative features that mean it can be removed/attached really quickly, although it can rattle on rougher surfaces.
Most saddle bags are fairly simple things, attached with three straps: one to the seatpost, and the other two go around the saddle rails. The Fidlock PUSH works differently, having a base that stays attached to the saddle rails and then the bag itself is attached or removed from the base.
There are a couple of reasons why this is fairly useful. Firstly, it means that it's easier to get into the bag without having to remove lots of straps and so on, and secondly you can easily take it with you if you've stored important things inside it, like your wallet, when you get to the cafe stop. Sadly, I couldn't test this in a cafe for obvious reasons, but I can see that it works without a flat white and slice of lemon drizzle.
Attaching the base to the saddle is simple: it consists of two plates (a large one on the bottom and small one on the top) with a bolt between them. You put the top plate inside the rails and the bottom plate outside, then tighten the bolt. Having the bolt in the centre means you can also get enough torque to tighten it up for a secure fit.
Once this is done, attaching the bag to the base is just a case of pushing it in place, then magnets pull it in and a latch secures it. To remove it, you press a large button at the back of the base that releases the latch.
The bag itself has a 400ml capacity, which allowed me to fit in a spare tube, two tyre levers, a CO2 inflator, a spare CO2 cartridge, and a multi-tool. Once these were inside there wasn't a huge amount of room left, but I could fit a couple of cards if I didn't fancy having them loose in my pockets.
Fidlock also offers a larger 600ml size, but this one fitted in everything that I would typically take on a ride without issue.
The material used is relatively flexible, which allows for a degree of 'stuffing', but still feels durable and likely to last. It is also waterproof, and although I didn't use it too much in the rain, after spraying it with the hose for a few minutes everything inside stayed dry. It also has a fully lined zip and pull tag which helps to keep everything dry and also makes it easy to use, especially when wearing full finger winter gloves.
At the back of the bag Fidlock has included a tab for a rear light to be attached, surrounded by some high-vis material to help in darker conditions.
On the bike, the bag stays in place very well and at no point was I ever worried about it falling off. However, one thing that was a bit irritating was the rattle that came from the plastic of the base and the plastic of the connector on top of the bag. On regular roads this wasn't much of an issue, but on rougher roads it became pretty irritating on longer rides.
Its RRP of £44.99 is steep for a saddle bag, although the innovative base goes some way to explaining this. For instance, the Arundel Pico Seatbag that Dave looked at in December costs £20 less, though it is smaller and doesn't have the same innovative base. The PRO Discover Saddle Bag that Jim tried out in January is made of a similar material with a larger capacity, but again without the quick release base, and comes in £5 cheaper.
Overall, it's a very good little saddle bag, although there is no doubt that it is expensive and the rattle is annoying. I like its innovative attachment, and the build quality is excellent, but whether these are enough to justify the high price is questionable.
Verdict
Very good saddle bag, but it is expensive and the design means you get a rattle over rough ground
Make and model: Fidlock PUSH saddle bag 400 + saddle base
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Fidlock says: "Thanks to the small push saddle bag 400, you only take the essentials you really need. It is easily removed with one push of a button on the base and just as easily re-attached by bringing the magnets together.'
This is an accurate description of how the saddlebag works, it's easy to attach and remove when needed.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Fidlock:
For patches, tubes and Co.
Easy release with the PUSH button
Waterproof material and zipper
Tab for attaching light
Reflective FIDLOCK logo
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Well made with robust and effective material.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Did everything it needed to, fitted in the essentials I needed, easy to use, and waterproof, although it does rattle.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Likely to last a long time, no straps to break and the bag itself is made with robust materials.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
It is very expensive for a saddle bag.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It performed well, it was easy to attach and remove, stayed secure throughout, and fitted all the essentials I needed.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The simplicity of removal – it's a real differentiator compared to other saddlebags, and meant I could get back in the saddle that much quicker.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The rattle over rough ground.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The Arundel Pico Seatbag costs £20 less, but is smaller and doesn't have the same innovative base. The PRO Discover Saddle Bag is made of a similar material with a larger capacity but without the quick release base, and comes in £5 cheaper.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Maybe
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Maybe
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's a bag that performs really well and fits in everything that's needed, but there is no getting around the price and the rattle that comes from the base.
Age: 32 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: Under 5 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
