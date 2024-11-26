The Ergon GT1 Grip is an excellent option for commuting and touring on a flat-bar bike, thanks to its four defined hand positions that allow you to switch your handhold depending on how you feel. The integrated clamping system looks neat, though it's longer than most grips, so you may need to move your brakes and shifters around a little to fit.

Ergon has long been known for its winged handlebar grips, and the GT1 is an excellent addition to the range, with its classic wing-shape offering adding wrist support.

The GT1 has added a raised section to the inside of the grip, which allows for two new hand positions. Ergon says that the different hand positions are standard grip, outside grip, thumb up and palm position.

The result is that you should be able to ride for longer, suffering less fatigue in your hands and wrists as you can change your grip as you ride.

Installing the grips is pleasingly easy, with a smartly integrated clamping system hidden on the outside of each grip that's secured by a 3mm hex bolt. I did have to move my bike's brake levers and shifters a little though, as these were quite a lot longer than the Ritchey WCS foam grips they replaced.

But once I was using them I found them extremely comfortable, with the added support of the winged section feeling very good, and the other hand positions great additions. There's also a bit flex built into the rubber grip, which takes the sting out of some road bumps – another welcome feature.

At £41.99, the GT1 is pretty expensive, and comes in about £10 dearer than Ergon's closely related GS1 Ergon – grip, though that lacks the GT1's extra hand positions.

RevGrips offers a different approach, which allow you to rotate your hand to reduce wrist pain – but you are paying a pretty hefty 100 quid for the privilege.

If you're looking for something to offer more support to your hands and wrists, Ergon's GT1s are good option, if you're happy to pay the price.

Verdict

An extremely supportive grip that offers extra handhold positions for extra wrist comfort