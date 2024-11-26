Support road.cc

review
Ergon GT1 Grip2024 Ergon GT1 Grip.jpg

Ergon GT1 Grip

8
by Josh Price
Tue, Nov 26, 2024 15:45
0
£41.99

VERDICT:

8
10
An extremely supportive grip that offers extra handhold positions for extra wrist comfort
Four defined handhold options
Neat integrated clamp
Pricey
Quite long
Weight: 
135g
Contact: 
www.extrauk.co.uk
The Ergon GT1 Grip is an excellent option for commuting and touring on a flat-bar bike, thanks to its four defined hand positions that allow you to switch your handhold depending on how you feel. The integrated clamping system looks neat, though it's longer than most grips, so you may need to move your brakes and shifters around a little to fit.

Ergon has long been known for its winged handlebar grips, and the GT1 is an excellent addition to the range, with its classic wing-shape offering adding wrist support.

The GT1 has added a raised section to the inside of the grip, which allows for two new hand positions. Ergon says that the different hand positions are standard grip, outside grip, thumb up and palm position.

2024 Ergon GT1 Grip - top.jpg

The result is that you should be able to ride for longer, suffering less fatigue in your hands and wrists as you can change your grip as you ride.

Installing the grips is pleasingly easy, with a smartly integrated clamping system hidden on the outside of each grip that's secured by a 3mm hex bolt. I did have to move my bike's brake levers and shifters a little though, as these were quite a lot longer than the Ritchey WCS foam grips they replaced.

2024 Ergon GT1 Grip - end plug.jpg

But once I was using them I found them extremely comfortable, with the added support of the winged section feeling very good, and the other hand positions great additions. There's also a bit flex built into the rubber grip, which takes the sting out of some road bumps – another welcome feature.

At £41.99, the GT1 is pretty expensive, and comes in about £10 dearer than Ergon's closely related GS1 Ergon – grip, though that lacks the GT1's extra hand positions.

RevGrips offers a different approach, which allow you to rotate your hand to reduce wrist pain – but you are paying a pretty hefty 100 quid for the privilege.

If you're looking for something to offer more support to your hands and wrists, Ergon's GT1s are good option, if you're happy to pay the price.

Verdict

An extremely supportive grip that offers extra handhold positions for extra wrist comfort

road.cc test report

Make and model: Ergon GT1 Grip 

Size tested: One size

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?

Ergon says: "The GT1 ergonomic multi-position grip for dynamic connection. Intuitively change hand and arm positions for active relief of the upper body. The GT1 is the new multi-position comfort grip with 4 defined gripping areas designed for varying hand and arm positions. The following hand positions can be utilized: Standard grip position, outside grip position, thumb up or palm position. Maximum pressure distribution and wrist support due to the extra-large ergonomic wing, which brings the hand into a natural, neutral position."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product

Multi-position comfort grip with 4 intuitive hand positions

Dynamic contact varies the arm and hand positions to relieve upper body tension

Maximum pressure distribution and wrist support via extra-large ergonomic wing

Supports the hand in a natural, neutral position

Developed with 20 years of experience in hand ergonomics

Two ergonomic sizes – Small and Large

Size: S (Small), L (Large)

Weights: 230 g (S), 255 g (L)

Clamp: Aluminium, integrated clamp

Rate the product for quality:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
7/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

I found these really comfortable, and they felt as though they reduced stress in my wrists.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

I loved the extra support provided by the additional hand positions.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

It was slightly awkward having to move my brakes and shifters to accommodate the extra length of the GT1 grip.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's more expensive than other Ergon grips, which have fewer positions. It's a lot cheaper than the RevGrips, though, which aim to do something similar.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes – if they were on offer.

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes –if they needed extra wrist support.

Use this box to explain your overall score

I found these grips very comfortable, and because of the integrated clamping system they look neat, too. Yes, they are pretty expensive, but they offer that additional support that very few other grips offer, and they're a good option if you struggle with hand or wrist pain.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 24  Height: 174  Weight: 75

I usually ride: Storck Aerfast   My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Semi pro

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,

