The Ergon CF Allroad Pro Carbon Seatpost is a clever way of giving your bum an upgrade in comfort over rough surfaces, and with less of weight/cost penalties of some alternatives. That's not to say it's cheap, but if you'd like a bit more compliance on your gravel or road bike then it's worth considering... as is the almost identical Canyon version, which is considerably cheaper.

Let's get this out the way first: yes, this is very much like the Canyon S15 VCLS 2.0 CF. It's basically the same, in fact – there are familial relations between the two companies and they co-market the same product with different branding. Canyon sells it online only, whereas Ergon goes via bricks and mortar bike shops as well as some internet retailers.

For its part, Ergon calls it an all-road post in recognition of the growth of gravel riding, and that's certainly a good application for it – over gravel and stony towpaths is where I found it made the most useful difference, softening the ride in the same way bigger tyres at low pressures do.

There's a stretch of really horrible tarmac near my office, and the comfort upgrade over my normal Ritchey carbon post there was immediately noticeable.

I found it works particularly well in concert with something like the Coefficient Cycling Wave handlebar, which is also very effective at isolating your hands (at least in the drops) from that sort of surface.

The springiness has fairly minimal damping to go with it, so bigger inputs will ask questions it can't answer and you still end up needing to stand on the pedals.

With 20mm of movement, this can match some very good flexy frames. For instance, the Cannondale Topstone gives a claimed 30mm of deflection and a little damping too from the layup of the carbon, and while this post offers 10mm less, it's several thousand pounds less than the (brilliant) Topstone too.

Fitting the CF Allroad Pro is a bit different to most posts. You need to set the seat angle by sliding the two halves of the post against each other, and because that involves loosening a screw at the bottom, you can't finish the job with the post in the frame – you can't reach the screw. It's straightforward, though; once you get the angle right, just carefully remove the seatpost to tighten it up.

Also, you'll want to set the whole thing slightly higher than normal (around 5mm) to allow for the sag once you sit on it.

It comes with a carbon gripper paste which needs applying in and around the bits to stop it creaking. I had no issues with creaking while testing. One thing you may need to bear in mind is that you can't slide a battery up inside a seatpost which is made of two halves, so this is not compatible with Shimano Di2.

Value

The closest equivalent is obviously the Canyon S15 VCLS 2.0 CF, which appears identical bar the branding and sells for £180.95, fully £50 less.

Alternatively, the eeSilk range from Cane Creek uses a pivoting parallelogram which squishes an elastomer to deliver up to 35mm of travel. It's available in aluminium for £224.99, but even the pricier carbon version (£329.99) is heavier than this post.

For £214.99, the Redshift ShockStop Suspension Seatpost uses a coil spring instead of flexing carbon or squashing elastomer. Stu really liked it and it certainly delivers more compliance – plus it's tuneable to suit the rider's weight – but once again it's much heavier than the Ergon.

If money is no object, the THM Mandibula also uses flexing carbon and is lighter at just 159g (claimed) in its 350mm length, and is €599 (at the time of writing, about £507).

Overall

I have a lot of time for this post. Yes, it's a chunk of cash, but it does make a palpable difference to seated comfort for a very small weight penalty. You could alternatively gain comfort via bigger tyres, but only if your frame/fork clearances will allow it – and you'll probably spend half the price of this at least on new rubber anyway.

While it's priced the same as suspension posts with moving parts, this is lighter and far more subtle looking too – you can see the split from side-on, but from most angles you often don't see it's not a standard post. The only real issue is that it costs significantly more than the same thing from Canyon.

Verdict

Effective and very light option for a comfier ride, but pricier than the near-identical Canyon version

