The Ergon CF Allroad Pro Carbon Seatpost is a clever way of giving your bum an upgrade in comfort over rough surfaces, and with less of weight/cost penalties of some alternatives. That's not to say it's cheap, but if you'd like a bit more compliance on your gravel or road bike then it's worth considering... as is the almost identical Canyon version, which is considerably cheaper.
Let's get this out the way first: yes, this is very much like the Canyon S15 VCLS 2.0 CF. It's basically the same, in fact – there are familial relations between the two companies and they co-market the same product with different branding. Canyon sells it online only, whereas Ergon goes via bricks and mortar bike shops as well as some internet retailers.
For its part, Ergon calls it an all-road post in recognition of the growth of gravel riding, and that's certainly a good application for it – over gravel and stony towpaths is where I found it made the most useful difference, softening the ride in the same way bigger tyres at low pressures do.
There's a stretch of really horrible tarmac near my office, and the comfort upgrade over my normal Ritchey carbon post there was immediately noticeable.
I found it works particularly well in concert with something like the Coefficient Cycling Wave handlebar, which is also very effective at isolating your hands (at least in the drops) from that sort of surface.
The springiness has fairly minimal damping to go with it, so bigger inputs will ask questions it can't answer and you still end up needing to stand on the pedals.
With 20mm of movement, this can match some very good flexy frames. For instance, the Cannondale Topstone gives a claimed 30mm of deflection and a little damping too from the layup of the carbon, and while this post offers 10mm less, it's several thousand pounds less than the (brilliant) Topstone too.
Fitting the CF Allroad Pro is a bit different to most posts. You need to set the seat angle by sliding the two halves of the post against each other, and because that involves loosening a screw at the bottom, you can't finish the job with the post in the frame – you can't reach the screw. It's straightforward, though; once you get the angle right, just carefully remove the seatpost to tighten it up.
Also, you'll want to set the whole thing slightly higher than normal (around 5mm) to allow for the sag once you sit on it.
It comes with a carbon gripper paste which needs applying in and around the bits to stop it creaking. I had no issues with creaking while testing. One thing you may need to bear in mind is that you can't slide a battery up inside a seatpost which is made of two halves, so this is not compatible with Shimano Di2.
Value
The closest equivalent is obviously the Canyon S15 VCLS 2.0 CF, which appears identical bar the branding and sells for £180.95, fully £50 less.
Alternatively, the eeSilk range from Cane Creek uses a pivoting parallelogram which squishes an elastomer to deliver up to 35mm of travel. It's available in aluminium for £224.99, but even the pricier carbon version (£329.99) is heavier than this post.
For £214.99, the Redshift ShockStop Suspension Seatpost uses a coil spring instead of flexing carbon or squashing elastomer. Stu really liked it and it certainly delivers more compliance – plus it's tuneable to suit the rider's weight – but once again it's much heavier than the Ergon.
If money is no object, the THM Mandibula also uses flexing carbon and is lighter at just 159g (claimed) in its 350mm length, and is €599 (at the time of writing, about £507).
Overall
I have a lot of time for this post. Yes, it's a chunk of cash, but it does make a palpable difference to seated comfort for a very small weight penalty. You could alternatively gain comfort via bigger tyres, but only if your frame/fork clearances will allow it – and you'll probably spend half the price of this at least on new rubber anyway.
While it's priced the same as suspension posts with moving parts, this is lighter and far more subtle looking too – you can see the split from side-on, but from most angles you often don't see it's not a standard post. The only real issue is that it costs significantly more than the same thing from Canyon.
Verdict
Effective and very light option for a comfier ride, but pricier than the near-identical Canyon version
Make and model: Ergon CF Allroad Pro Carbon Seatpost
Size tested: Diameter: 27.2 mm
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Ergon says: "The CF Allroad Pro Carbon seat post uniquely combines properties that were previously considered incompatible: Sensitive absorbing response, low weight, maintenance-free and a sleek appearance. The CF Allroad seat post is perfectly tuned to absorb road impacts and works with noticeably more efficiency than conventional spring suspension seat posts. For a pure road bike feeling, the VCLS leaf springs provide a highly sensitive, lively response."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Length: 345 mm
Use: Allroad/Gravel/Cyclocross, Road
Weight: 240 g
Colour: Black
Clamp: Designed for Round Saddle Rails (Ø 7 mm)
Max. Suspension Travel: 20 mm
Diameter: 27.2 mm
Min./max. insertion depth: 110 mm/210 mm
Material: Carbon Fiber Composite
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Simple, meaning light and with little to go wrong. Nicely finished.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Makes a perceptible difference over bad tarmac, gravel or stony towpaths.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
10/10
Way lighter than any other seatpost which gives this sort of compliance (unless you spend a lot more).
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
Rate the product for value:
3/10
It's not out of kilter with other suspension posts, but the seemingly identical Canyon version is £50 less.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well. It's a more noticeable change in comfort than some other seatposts which claim this benefit.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Weight penalty over a regular post is minor, it's comfortable and it looks less weird than eeSilk post.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Not compatible with a Di2 battery, is pretty pricey and only comes in one diameter.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The closest equivalent is the Canyon VCLS2.0 version which is identical bar the branding. Canyon's online price is a bit less than the RRP of the Ergon.
The eeSilk range from Cane Creek uses a pivoting parallelogram which squishes an elastomer to deliver up to 35mm of travel. It's available in aluminium at a similar price to here as well as a more pricey carbon version, but all versions are heavier than this post.
The Redshift seatpost uses a coil spring instead of flexing carbon or squashing elastomer. Stu really liked it and it certainly delivers more compliance (and is tuneable to suit the rider's weight). It's a similar price, but much heavier.
Or, if money is no object, the THM Mandibula uses flexing carbon like the Ergon, but with a much higher price and a lower weight.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Maybe, although the price is a bit challenging
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Four years ago I gave the Canyon version 9/10, and the only reason the Ergon-branded equivalent scores lower is the price. That may well be because the Canyon business model is online-only, and Ergon has greater overheads, but you're really going to have to care about Ergon's overheads to pay a £50 premium for no extra gain.
Age: 42 Height: 188cm Weight: 83kg
I usually ride: On-one Bish Bash Bosh My best bike is: Rose X-Lite CRS
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
