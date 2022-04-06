The Craft Cadence Top Tube Bag is well made and well designed, with a very reliable magnetic and Velcro closure that's surprisingly easy to operate mid-ride. The Velcro straps for attaching the bag are better suited to frames with larger diameter tubing than narrow tubes – something to bear in mind if you're wanting a bag you can switch between bikes where that might be an issue.

The 1.5-litre bag measures 20.5x11x5cm and is made from 600-denier, TPU-coated polyester, with welded seams and a padded base. Some localised reflective logos and detailing break up the otherwise uber-practical, goes-with-everything black.

Its cover flap is secured by magnets and Velcro for belt and braces security, while keeping access a one-handed affair – even at a decent pace it was easy to access, though it does require a more definite tug than some.

On top there's a nifty loop for mounting a computer, GPS or phone. There's also a small, carefully located channel intended for headphones or battery cables and the like.

Craft Cadence says the bag is fully waterproof, and I've had no issues during some decidedly soggy outings. The fabric is showing no signs of wear, either.

Inside, there's a large open section with a zipped pocket on the side. To give an idea of size, it will swallow a rechargeable lithium-ion battery pack, an energy bar, tube and tyre levers, with bank cards, keys and possibly a slim wallet in the zippered pocket. Given the season, I went for liner gloves, spare cap, tube and micro jacket.

Attaching

Framesets with internal cable routing – or fixed gear bikes running just a front brake – are obvious hosts, but bikes with 'guitar string' cable runs along the top tube should have no compatibility issues. Oval/flatter top tubes with a wider surface area are ideal, offering greater support and minimising potential sway/slippage, especially if you're carrying something bulkier or heavier inside.

The Velcro straps for attaching the bag are quite long and work fine with oversized, hydroformed aluminium alloy frames, but the thinner tubes on my winter bike required thick, rubbery DIY shims to achieve rock steady tenure. (Thinner tube sets, such as my 531c road frameset, were non-starters.)

There's also an optional stem strap. It's something I've largely left off, but could be useful provided your bike doesn't run a slammed stem.

One thing to bear in mind is that luggage tethered to frames with Velcro can leave lines in the lacquer – or worse, if anything wet and gritty sneaks beneath. Applying some good quality helicopter tape should prevent this.

Though slender, the bag's profile is broader than some and had me wondering whether if I'd be adopting a slightly exaggerated 'knees out' pedalling style, but although there were occasions when my knees connected – primarily when I was hopping out of the saddle on an unexpectedly sharp or taxing climb – I've been able to cruise along unhindered.

Value

There are cheaper options out there, but also a fair few that are more expensive – especially those employing a magnetic main flap.

Restrap's Race Top Tube Bag is a very long, well-engineered example that will also gobble 1.5 litres of kit, but it's £59.99 and the zipper design won't be to everyone's taste. Brooks' Scape Top Tube Bag is £50 but the front mount won't suit everyone – nor will the single compartment.

> Buyer’s Guide: 10 of the best bikepacking bags

Apidura's Racing Bolt On Top Tube Pack is a slightly spartan but very stable and user-friendly model with a magnetic closure; it's smaller, with 1L capacity, but costs £52. It also has a Velcro sibling, for £50.

Restrap's Top Tube Bag is cheaper at £32.99 and is extremely well made, assuming you're happy to go the zippered closure route, but it's nearly half the size, with just 0.8L capacity.

Slightly cheaper than the Craft Cadence is UPSO's Tebay Top Tube Bag, which boasts a 1.5-litre capacity with two internal compartments and a choice of colourways, and is made from old lorry tarp (complete with blemishes). Again, it's a zip closure – 'one-handed' according to UPSO, but only 'showerproof'.

Conclusion

Overall, the Craft Cadence Top Tube Bag is solidly made and pleasant to use, at a pretty good price.

Verdict

Well made bag for lighter loads, better suited to bikes with larger diameter top tubes than slimmer/retro types

