The Chrome Tensile Ruckpack is light, durable and practical, with plenty of storage options. It's not as structured as some, but I found it comfortable for carrying a variety of loads.
The Tensile collection is, Chrome claims, its attempt to explore the lightest and toughest bags it could. Alongside the Ruckpack it has also released a hip pack. I can't speak for the hip pack, but it certainly seems to have achieved that with this bag, which is both light and tough.
> Find your nearest dealer here
> Buy this online here
It weighs 873g which is fairly light given how much space there is and how robust the materials are. By comparison, the Camelbak H.A.W.G Commute 30 that Liam tested recently was 1,000g, and the 20/26-litre Vulpine City Backpack that Tass tested was 1,070g. The 100% Transit Backpack I tested back in March was lighter, 820g, but the Chrome feels much more durable.
There are other bags that weigh less – messenger bags with one or two compartments, for instance – but not many that combine light weight and this number of storage solutions.
How many? Well, on the exterior there is a large through-pocket at the front that can be accessed from either side, plus a drinks bottle holder on either side. Inside the flap at the top is a small zipped pocket, which I found most useful for keys and phone. Inside there is a padded laptop sleeve, another smaller zipped pocket, a zipped mesh area, and the main compartment which is 25L.
Expandable areas on the sides, both for the bottle holders and the main bag, help to keep everything in place nicely. I found it was consistently big enough for my daily needs; all my kit for commuting fitted in and there was enough room for a supermarket run too.
The top flap is secured with a seatbelt-type buckle that Chrome has become synonymous with, together with a drawstring that keeps everything inside safe and secure.
It's comfortable to carry thanks to some well-ventilated and sensibly padded straps – with reasonable loads, anyway. It's not as padded as some, and can sometimes do a little morphing to your back, but I didn't find it caused any particular heat build-up as a result.
This may be because of the material used, a "recycled, lightweight, laminated ripstop nylon along with our trademarked Truss 5 Bar Construction' says Chrome. I'd describe it as the kind of material you'd find used for a sail or parachute. The "Truss 5 Bar Construction" is essentially five strips of seatbelt material that secure the contents of the bag so it keeps its shape as you would expect.
There are no claims about how waterproof the material is, but I used it in heavy rain several times without anything getting through. It feels rugged and unlikely to rip or be damaged easily. The only issue is that it's white, so over time it's likely to show wear and marks more than a darker colour.
Value
Although it's not cheap, the Chrome's RRP of £168 is about what I would expect for a bag of this quality. The Camelbak H.A.W.G I mentioned earlier is about the same size with broadly the same qualities, and is cheaper at £150, but it's heavier and less waterproof.
The Evoc Commuter 18L is cheaper still at £130, but about a third smaller and heavier.
> Buyer’s Guide: 10 of the best cycling rucksacks
Overall, I think this is a really good bag that is practical enough for commuting, shopping, or just everyday use. It's reasonably light, seems durable, and it's practical, which is pretty much all you need from an everyday bag. The only minor complaints are that it might get dirty quicker than a darker colour, although I haven't see that so far, and some people might like a bit more structure. Aside from these, there is little not to like.
Verdict
A very good light but durable bag with plenty of storage and compartments for everyday use
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Chrome Tensile Ruckpack
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Chrome says, 'The Tensile Collection is our exploration into making the lightest and toughest bags possible. Taking inspiration from the heavy duty construction of our cities, our Tensile Ruckpack is all about structure and strength. Built from a recycled, lightweight, laminated ripstop nylon and finished with our Truss 5 Bar Construction for continuous reinforcement, the Ruckpack is built to withstand the wear and tear of the daily mission. Guaranteed for life.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Chrome lists this spec:
SIZE
18.5" H | 11" W | 6" D
VOLUME
25L
WEIGHT
1.98 lbs | .9 kg
BAG MATERIAL
3-layer recycled laminated nylon & polyester, lined with 210D nylon ripstop
LAPTOP SIZE
up to 15"
LAPTOP COMPARTMENT
padded
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
It is minimalist with little padding, but still robust.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Loads of practical features combined with storage options, plus it's comfortable on your back.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Strong construction combined with durable materials. It's also guaranteed for life.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
It's light but feels durable – impressive.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's practical, easy to use for commutes and everyday life, and seems likely to last.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The amount of storage options.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing in particular.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The Camelbak H.A.W.G is about the same size with broadly the same qualities, but heavier and less waterproof at £150. The Evoc Commuter 18L is about a third smaller and weighs more, but comes in at £130.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's very good: light but built to last, the material choice is excellent and it has loads of options for storage, to keep everything separate and secure.
Age: 33 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
Thanks for the wiki link - fascinating stuff. I recall someone trying to argue against using things like letter icons for e-mail a ways back, but...
Pretty sure most current smartphones (except iPhone) use usb-c. If yours doesn't it's because you keep your phone a long time. Which is great, you...
I'm surprised it hasnt triggered a load of Farmer Palmer memes
Just occasionally I do feel that those of us who have specific needs just have to give way to the overall general situation. If 99% of users can...
For me. Its more a 5 or 6 out of 10 because as a commuter pack there is no reflective material and no loop to attach a small rear blinker for that...
yeah, he should cancel their order and refund thir cash, He'll have less trouble finding another buyer, than they will getting a bike quicker.
Happy to acknowledge a job well done in this case....
From last month but clearly this sort of thing is happening more often:...
For reasons I can't fully understand stuff to do with cycling / walking largely seems to merit a "nuisance" level response. Sort of dogshit-on...
Fixed it, I think...