review
Bags

Chrome MXD Segment Sling Bag

7
by Stu Kerton
Mon, Jun 15, 2020 19:45
0
£100.00

VERDICT:

10
High-end bag that carries a lot of kit for its size and works well for riding around town
Loads of organised storage
Hardwearing and durable
Excess strap can flap about
Zips let the water in
Weight: 
610g
Contact: 
www.chromeindustries.com

The Chrome MXD Segment Sling Bag can carry a lot of kit considering its size, and is very well made – which goes a long way to justifying its price tag. From a purely cycling point of view there are a couple of niggles though: it can shift around on your back a fair bit when the pace is high, and it's not very waterproof.

Sling bags are a popular means of carrying around your daily essentials, and this MXD Segment version with its 5.25 litres of carrying space is one of the larger offerings.

It comes with two front pockets, and because of the 3D design they can carry plenty of stuff. It's not just the volume that is impressive though, it is also the amount of organisation. The left-hand one gets a mesh inner pocket while the right-hand one is fleece-lined to protect a mobile phone, sunglasses and those kind of things, with an inner pouch to keep things separate.

2020 Chrome MXD Segment Sling Bag - front pocket.jpg

On top of that are three other pockets. The one situated near the front is padded, making it suitable for carrying a tablet. Chrome says it will fit an iPad Mini – I haven't got one of those but my 10in tablet slotted in with ease.

2020 Chrome MXD Segment Sling Bag - inside 2.jpg

The central pocket just opens along the top of the bag unlike the front and rear of the three which open around the sides too. Inside the central one are two pouches for yet more organisation, while the rear pocket is just one cavernous storage pouch.

2020 Chrome MXD Segment Sling Bag - inside.jpg

For a short ride around town, or longer but steady jaunts out into the lanes with the kids I could carry all of the tools I needed for a range of bikes, plus snacks, phone, wallet and first aid kit, and still had plenty of room to spare to stuff in a showerproof jacket with ease.

You can wear it either as a bum bag-style kit carrier or, as I preferred, over your shoulder. You can also carry it so the pockets are at the front on the chest, which certainly works for security in urban areas and will keep it out of the rain when you are on the bike.

2020 Chrome MXD Segment Sling Bag - front 2.jpg

The 840D nylon fabric used for the outer shell is pretty water resistant, with light rain and quick showers beading off, but there is no sealing behind the zips, so if it is in the firing line of heavy rain then the water gets into the bag quite quickly. It takes a long time to dry out, as well.

The straps are joined together by a bulky buckle and I found it very secure; you have to be careful as you undo it because it unclips with quite a bit of force, dropping the heavy section of the bag quickly, and the strap can flick out and whack someone who is standing close by – not really an issue with the current social distancing measures in place.

2020 Chrome MXD Segment Sling Bag - clip.jpg

There is a lot of adjustment for chest or waist sizes and with a 40in chest I had to draw the strap in quite close to the bottom limit to get a solid fit. That does leave a big loop of excess strap with nowhere to really tuck it away, which can be a bit irritating.

2020 Chrome MXD Segment Sling Bag - strap detail.jpg

Riding around on my fixed (well, you've got to when testing a bag like this) in civvies at a decent lick, I found that the MXD stayed relatively well seated, only moving around when I got out of the saddle for an effort uphill or a bit of a sprint to beat the traffic. It's no worse than most courier bags I've used, to be honest. A sternum strap might help, but that would detract from the style of bag that Chrome has designed.

At £100 it's at the upper end of the price range but that is backed up by the quality of the overall build. All the stitching is impeccable throughout and the fabric is a very good choice as it is just so durable. I've been using it for the best part of eight weeks and it has been dropped on the ground, flung into the boot of the car and generally treated with little in the way of respect, and still looks immaculate.

2020 Chrome MXD Segment Sling Bag - front.jpg

It's quite difficult to gauge the value of the MXD Segment, as most bags we test on road.cc are cycling-specific, but you can get a lot more storage space for the same or less if you go for a backpack or messenger bag. For this sort of money you could get a 25-litre Rapha Roll Top Backpack for commuting or just carrying your stuff around – or for £10 less, the fully waterproof 17-litre Ortlieb Velocity.

That said, if the design appeals, and you need a bag to use daily for a mixture of walking around and cycling, the Chrome MXD Segment might be a big outlay but it's certainly going to last.

Verdict

High-end bag that carries a lot of kit for its size and works well for riding around town

road.cc test report

Make and model: Chrome MXD Segment Sling Bag

Size tested: 5.25L

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Chrome says, "Built from high-quality 840d nylon, the MXD Segment is a super-tough sling with enough organization to keep it all where it needs to be. With two quick access pockets in front and a zippered compartment for larger items, the MXD Segment is an urban commuter's best friend that packs a surprising amount of gear into a slim, streamlined silhouette."

If you want to carry all of your essentials without resorting to a rucksack, the MXD Segment is a good choice. It's not perfect on the bike but still does a pretty good job.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Chrome lists:

Low profile sling with quick access pockets

Padded tablet sleeve fits iPad Mini

Phone and sunglass pocket with soft lining

Durable 840d nylon shell with 70d poly liner

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
7/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

On the bike it works pretty well as long as the pace isn't too hectic.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Loads of storage pockets.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Water gets in easily through the zips.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

We haven't tested any other sling bags so it's hard to compare prices. Other waist packs (which the MXD can be used as) tested by off.road.cc are much cheaper, like the Dakine Hot Laps Stealth at £30 or the CamelBak Stash Belt at £37. Neither of these have as much storage capacity or look as good as the MXD off the bike, though.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? If a lot of my riding took place around town.

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Not exactly cycling specific, it offers a decent fit for urban riding and can carry a lot of stuff. The finish quality is very impressive, but waterproof zips would be a massive bonus.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 41  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

