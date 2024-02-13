Chrome Kadet Max Castlerock Twill

The Chrome Kadet Max is a neat, secure way to transport a laptop (or your other commute-y type things), and it's usefully big without being bulky. However, as it's only water-resistant and not waterproof its usefulness is limited – and while certainly sturdy, it doesn't really feel as premium as its price.
To be honest, the lack of waterproofing on a bag specifically aimed at expensive electronics is a bit of a deal-killer for me. The Kadet Max sits on your back with the zip uppermost – its biggest weakspot is right in the line of fire when it rains. And although the main zip is coated and looks water-resistant, 10-15 minutes of heavy rain is enough for it to leak. The zip on the front pocket is just cloth and, once soaked, it too lets in water – badly enough for it to run down inside the pocket and start soaking the internal divider from the bottom up.
Really, everything else is secondary if heavy rain is going to reach your laptop; even a waterproof flap would go a long way to making this bag more trustworthy and versatile. The twill fabric here beads water fairly well, but only where it's angled so it trickles away fast; the upper sections darken and get soggy rapidly.
Sure, you could wrap your (up to 15in) device in plastic and protect it that way, but do you want to pay £142 and still rely on a Tesco bag? The padded interior is not exactly quick-drying for the trip home, either.
Hashtag laptopgoals aside, the Kadet is well-sized for commuting in the dry, and a good option for carrying 15L-worth of regular gear that won't die an expensive death if it does rain.
Once strapped on – something that's easily done thanks to the quick-release buckle – it lies comfortably and securely across your back, and a small second strap under your other armpit keeps it very stable.
There's no stiffening across the rear panel so it conforms very comfortably to your body, so long as you pack carefully and keep any lumpy objects carefully aligned. There's no channelling or foam padding to encourage airflow, so you can get quite warm underneath.
I like the quick-release main buckle, though I'd stop a very long way short of calling it 'iconic' the way Chrome does. The button doesn't need much pressure yet once latched it feels strong, though unfortunately it's got rather a tinny, cheap action which I found a little disappointing given the price.
The 2in buckles are removable so you can fit other colours and designs, or swap to a simple plastic clip if you prefer. Using a plastic clip would be 76.4% less iconic, however, according to a renowned calculation I just did on my legendary toes.
The long, seatbelt-type strap and the padded shoulder section are removable so you can set this up for left or right shoulder carrying. There's a substantial elastic keeper for the excess strap too, so it's not just flapping in the breeze. Tidy.
The compression straps and their buckles are just as strong and reliable as the main harness, and the thick reflective striping on them is a welcome detail. There's also a handy webbing handle for carrying this briefcase style, though the messy stitching here is another detail that disappoints. It does at least feel strong.
Inside you find two pretty useful rows of pockets (including one stretchy mesh one) and a yellow background to make finding things easier. Opposite the pockets, against your back, sits the padded laptop slot with a Velcro-down seatbelt strap for a closure.
The wide-zipped outside pocket has another row of internal organisers and the same usefully bright lining. Once again it all feels rugged enough to last well, but once again the stitching and general finish is disappointing given the premium price.
The choice of materials doesn't help there either, in my opinion; the recycled nylon back panel in particular feels plasticky and cheap, and the lining is utilitarian and a little rough rather than plush. The recycled polyester twill main section on this particular colour does, at least, look a little bit more interesting. Basically though, the Kadet lacks the sense of quality and design panache that the Chrome Bravo 4.0 Backpack has, which is a shame.
If this was £71 instead of £142 I wouldn't be so critical, but it isn't.
Value
You can find bags that offer more usability for less money quite easily. The Apidura City Messenger, for instance, is over £50 cheaper at £91 and good enough to earn itself 9/10 from Josh, though it only fits laptops up to 13in.
Something like the Carradice Odyssey XL Saddlebag would be a good option; it's not totally waterproof either, but Stu found it good enough to resist hours of rain, much bigger at 21-26L, and it can take a shoulder strap – though it doesn't come with one. Still, it's only £100, while a dedicated saddle mount is £42, so you can carry a much bigger bag off your back for exactly the same price as the Kadet.
Altura doesn't seem to list the Grid Messenger Bag that we reviewed in 2021 any more, but it's still widely available at close to its £60 RRP. Alternatively, the Altura Heritage Messenger Bag is available now for £70, is made from water-resistant waxed cotton, and has a more rain-secure roll-top closure than the Kadet.
You could also look at something like the Craft Cadence Cycling Backpack Roll Top Waterproof, which isn't nearly as cool but Stu found it bigger, cheaper and properly waterproof. It's £99.99 and offers 30L of space.
Overall
This is comfortable and – so long as it's a nice day – useful. It lacks the designer feel its fairly premium price implies, however, and unless you live in a desert you're going to need to add a drybag to make it safe.
Verdict
Useful, comfortable and rugged, but expensive – and hopeless if it rains
Chrome says: "Smaller than a messenger, bigger than a sling – the Kadet Max cross-body is that perfect goldilocks size laptop bag for your daily commute essentials."
Water-resistant shoulder bag carry with removable stabilizer strap
Tech organization with padded 15" laptop sleeve
Laptop sleeve pocket measures 9" x 16"
Iconic (swappable) seatbelt buckle for easy on & off
Reversible shoulder strap for right or left carry
External zip pocket for organization
Cargo straps for added carry capacity
Swappable buckle works with LG size 2" buckles
7/10
5/10
8/10
7/10
7/10
3/10
Fine in the dry, a liability in the wet.
Sits comfortably and securely on your back and it's quick to get off.
It lets in rain and looks cheaper than the price implies.
It's a fair bit more expensive than some far better bags.
This is comfortable and – so long as it's a nice day – very useful. It feels ruggedly built, too, although the finishing is not the tidiest. It lacks the designer feel its fairly premium price implies, however, and unless you live in a desert you're going to need a drybag to make this laptop-safe.
