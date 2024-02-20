The Castelli Entrata Thermal Jersey is well priced and well designed for use with a vest in cold conditions or by itself when it's slightly warmer.

Much of the winter this year has been worryingly warm in the midlands, which has at least lent itself perfectly to testing the Entrata. This is because the jersey is designed for milder weather or for those of us who want to wear a gilet and jersey rather than a full-blown winter jacket.

The Entrata is Castelli's entry-level thermal jersey. It isn't some kind of cheap knock-off of its own more expensive stuff, but doesn't feature the high-end tech you might expect from a top-level modern design. Instead it uses more tried-and-trusted technology that not that long would itself have been considered high-end.

A key part of this is in the choice of fabric, with Castelli opting for a 100% polyester fleece material throughout. It is warm and the fleece is very soft and comfortable, but it means that although performance is still good, the windproofing and wicking aren't quite as effective as you'll find with Castelli's higher-level jerseys.

To be completely honest, with the kind of riding I've been doing this winter that hasn't been a problem – with the birth of my second child in November I haven't had the time to smash out KOMs or do intense training sessions over several hours. The jersey's material lends itself well to this kind of riding, where the wicking is good enough and you can use the jersey in a range of temperatures. This meant I could generally just chuck it on and take a gilet with me, which would cope with pretty much everything the weather could throw at me.

I used the jersey down to temperatures around 3°C with a padded gilet on top and arm warmers underneath, and I think I could have ridden in even colder conditions given the opportunity. On more mild days I wore this when the thermometer hit 11°C with a mesh layer underneath it, and I was still comfortable. Though the wicking is good, it can't compare with that offered by more premium fabrics.

The jersey's fit is pretty neutral – it's not an aero jersey but there's not a great amount of bunching or creasing either. That said, the fit is impacted by the thickness of the material across the jersey, which is more like that of a mid-weight jumper. This thickness also means the jersey doesn't work particularly well under a jacket, if you were planning to wear it in extremely cold conditions. Castelli deliberately positioned this jersey for use with a vest, I imagine for this exact reason.

The jersey comes with the usual three pockets, but as you might expect from a more pared-back jersey there's no zipped security pocket.

I found the pockets a reasonable size for all the rides I was using the jersey for. And silicone grippers kept everything nicely in place whether the pockets were full or not.

Castelli has included two large reflective strips, one down the front and one on the left rear pocket on the rear, and these are much bigger than those you'll find on most similar jerseys, which is a nice touch – though the right pocket would probably be better for the UK.

These large reflective areas work because the rest of the jersey has such a clean and simple design, with the reflective strip – featuring the Castelli logo of course – the only design feature on the front. The overall design is clean, simple, and stylish.

Value

The jersey's RRP is £110, which is a good price for a warm and dynamic jersey, but if you can get it for less it turns into a real bargain.

One of the most obvious competitors is the Rapha Long Sleeve Core Jersey, which is a similar brand paring back a jersey to the basic elements. The Castelli is a little more insulated, but the Rapha is £20 cheaper at £90.

Stu reviewed the £129 GripGrab Gravelin Merinotech Thermal Long Sleeve Jersey last year, rating it highly for its wicking an breathability, but it's probably not quite as insulated as the Castelli.

Conclusion

I like this jersey – I found it warm, comfortable and with enough wicking for everything but the most intense riding. It may not have the same all-round quality as a more high-end jersey, which has a knock-on effect when it comes to the thickness of the material. However, in terms of performance this jersey does everything you need it to – as long as you don't want to wear a jacket over the top.

Verdict

Well made, affordable and good for milder conditions

