Brooks' Reflective Patch is a neat tag that helps increase visibility in low light or at night.

The patch is designed to work with Brooks' new Scape collection, being perfectly compatible with the daisy chain webbing that is on all of the bags in the range. I used it alongside the Scape panniers I was testing: it slots perfectly through the webbing to add extra reflective detail exactly where a car's headlights would fall on a rear pannier.

> Buy this online here

The stiffness of the Velcro tab means you can really only attach it to something very similar in profile to the webbing, as you can see in the photo, though the three evenly spaced holes do lend themselves to a cable tie, so you can get imaginative if you want to.

Once mounted, it sits flush to the bag, but if you brush over it and catch the edge, the Velcro can detach, raising the possibility of losing it. If you're riding on a rough, off-road trail with overhanging brambles and branches you'll want to keep an eye on it – or maybe even remove it for that section.

A few manufacturers produce alternative reflective accessories, such as Bookman and Oxford, and I'd argue that something that dangles from a saddle could be more eye-catching than a static patch, and bands that go on arms, ankles or frames are possibly more versatile – though of course you could use those in addition.

> Buyer’s Guide: 15 of the best reflective garments and accessories

Overall, it's a useful accessory – particularly for urban riding – if not as versatile or secure as some. I wouldn't be confident of it remaining in place if I was venturing off-road with other luggage from the Scape range that is orientated towards bikepacking and adventure riding, though a reflective patch is perhaps less of a concern in such situations.

Verdict

Looks smart and works well, if not as versatile as alternatives

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website