A pair of winter tights you can pull on over padded shorts or even wear on their own for short rides can be very useful. The Bontrager Women's Velocis Unpadded Tights have windproof and water-repellent front panels which combine with the thermal fabric elsewhere to make them versatile and comfortable to wear. Don't expect tight tights, though.

These stretchy full-length tights immediately offer an impression of cosiness and protection. The weatherproof front panels are made from a smooth – and tough – softshell fabric with a soft fleece back, as is the lumbar area. The rest is a soft, thermal and breathable stretch fabric, so those areas most needing it get protection from wind and rain, yet pedalling comfort and breathability are not compromised.

> Find your nearest dealer here

> Buy these online here

The fit is on the generous side for the measurements given on the online chart (even more so on Tass, our model, who would opt for at least one size smaller), but the cut is such that these aren't out and out 'tight tights' anyway – despite Bontrager's claim that 'the fitted cut provides a streamlined body fit for enhanced performance'. So if you prefer a little extra room in your winter tights, for the sake of style or comfort, you might like the slightly looser cut here, particularly with padded shorts underneath.

The rear of the broad elastic waistband is shaped higher than the front, and there's an additional drawstring for fine-tuning the fit. I found they fitted nicely round the waist, extremely comfortable and staying put without pulling down, even when I was carrying a backpack for commuting.

Despite the slightly stiffer softshell fabric at the front, the panelled construction makes for good articulation of the legs – there's no compromise in pedalling comfort or performance.

The combination of the two fabrics, softshell and thermal, results in decent breathability too, which isn't always the case with softshell-based tights, which can feel constrictive at times and sweaty. The non-softshell panels mean less chance of overheating.

When called upon, those softshell sections work very well: even in heavy rain these were warm and protective, shedding water nicely and keeping the fronts of the legs and lumbar area dry. They aren't designed to be fully waterproof, but they're protective enough for commuting or riding in changeable weather.

They wash up well, and provided you reproof them every so often they should stay water repellent and protective for a good while.

One of the things I like most about these tights is their versatility. The shape, fabric and performance suit all types of cycling, from road riding and touring to gravel and off-roading.

You get heavy duty YKK zips at the ankles, along with some subtle reflective accents, but bolder and more obvious reflectivity would be good.

Value

These are far from being a cheap option for winter tights, but I'd say the complexity of construction and the levels of protection they offer, plus their versatility and durability, make them a safe investment for use across the colder months.

> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling kit here

There's little in the way of similar products to compare them to, actually, being waist tights with windproof and water repellent panels, but they are more expensive than the similar Altura Nightvision DWR Waist tights at £64.99. (Stu tested the men's version back in January.) The Velocis' lack of a pad and the slightly more relaxed fit does make them more versatile for different types of riding, though.

> Buyer’s Guide: 14 of the best waterproof cycling trousers & tights

Overall, these provide a good combination of riding comfort with weather protection, and if you're looking for something a bit more low key than tight tights, they're well worth trying.

Verdict

Warm, protective and stretchy tights with a more relaxed fit than some

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website