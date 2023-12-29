The Bont Vaypor 2023 shoes are the newest additions to the Aussie brand's range – and they're likely to split opinions as much as its predecessors. These premium cycling kicks boast Bont's familiar 'bathtub'-shaped sole – but they're incredibly light and their snazzy looks are accompanied by impressive stiffness, and if the fit is right you might just become a convert. They proved an ideal fit for my small but wide feet, and though I had durability issues with my test shoes, these have been addressed by Bont.
> Buy now: Bont Vaypor 2023 for £369.95 from Bont
Our best road cycling shoes buyer's guide rounds up our favourite footwear from under £100 to over £300.
Bont Vaypor 2023 - Fit and ride feel
As a devotee of long-distance rides, my hobbit feet have come to accept that some level of discomfort after an eight-hour ride is guaranteed, especially around the sides of my forefoot, so I was excited to try out the wide-fit version of the Vaypor 2023.
Slipping the Vaypors on for the first time, they felt alien because of their shape – as if they were perhaps too big. This wasn't the case, though. Based on my foot measurements, I was between two sizes: 37 and 38, so I tested both and the 38 ended up being slightly more comfortable. I also opted for the wide fit as recommended by Bont's size charts; they're available in two widths. Bont gives you the measurements of its shoe sizes in millimetres, which helps considerably in determining the correct size.
In terms of fit, the wide-fit Vaypor 2023 exceeded my expectations, resembling the shape of my feet more than any other shoe I've tried. I have small but wide feet, so finding cycling shoes that fit comfortably has been a bit of a saga over the years, as most brands don't offer their wide shoes in their smallest sizes. Bont stands out by offering a wide fit across its full 36-50 range.
In addition to the distinct shape, their weight is very impressive, which you notice as soon you pick them up. Yes, my feet are small, but these weigh just 346g per pair – making them some of the lightest shoes we've tested.
Just as with our bikes, most regular cyclists could well make the most significant performance gains using a product that fits comfortably. And for me the Vaypor 2023s have proved to be the Holy Grail as far as comfort is concerned – with a very stiff sole and wide forefoot, they made me feel that none of my pedalling energy was being wasted, either.
One thing I found odd when swapping to the Vaypors is that it felt like my saddle was higher. In reality, the shoes come with a very low stack height of just 3.6mm, which effectively means that the soles are thinner. Bont says this makes for a closer connection with the pedal, with 'more rounded pedal strokes' the result. I can't say I'm totally convinced by that claim, but the lower stack height does mean you may have to lower your saddle height a fraction.
Bont Vaypor 2023 - Design
The Bont Vaypor 2023 is designed to deliver 'the absolute best in performance with a zero-compromise approach', and though it is akin to the Vaypor S in terms of its stiffness, visually it's a departure from Bont's traditional style. These are perhaps the least 'Bont-looking' of its shoes, featuring a normal tongue rather than its usual wraparound design.
I can understand why the rigid bathtub sole is a risky design – it's extremely rigid, and if your foot shape doesn't get along with it, the rest of the shoe isn't going to change that. And though you can heat-mould the shoes, this won't resolve any significant issues you might have with the carbon sole.
Moulding the soles is simple: heat your oven to 70°C, pop your shoes in for 20 minutes, and when they're out, you can alter the fit on any problematic areas with something like the round end of a screwdriver. It's worth noting, however, that once you've heat-moulded your shoes, you can't return them to Bont.
Bont went as far as saying that the new Vaypor 2023 has been so meticulously designed that it might not need heat moulding at all. And this did indeed prove to be case for me, the bathtub-style sole proving a good fit for my feet.
The lightweight Japanese Durolite uppers are lined with a honeycomb fabric, which made the shoes feel snug though not uncomfortable straight out of the box. They're well ventilated, which isn't always the case with Bont's shoes, and they're also easy to wipe clean. The comfort they offer is impressive, especially when you consider the minimalist padding, which is restricted to the collar and heel.
The Bont Riot Series insoles – or 'innersoles' as Bont calls them – are very basic. While Bont has partnered with the fellow Australian brand Cobra9 to supply more premium Vaypor Series inner soles, these do cost an extra £79.
These come in three designs to suit riders' different arch heights as well as offering greater customisation and rigidity. After my initial test ride, I tested the shoes with the Vaypor insoles, which didn't necessarily deliver huge performance gains, though I don't have higher arches, but they do add stability.
The closure system is similar to that of the Bont Vaypor S Li2. The twin dials are simple to use and precise – they offer micro-adjustability in both directions and are also quite easy to turn even when covered by overshoes. To release them you just pull up the dial.
The shoes continue to take three-bolt cleats and the sole has an alignment grid and grip to help you place the cleat. The carbon steel T-nut hardware system is supposed to aid with long-lasting and hassle-free cleat installation and adjustment – and in the months of testing, I've had no issues with this.
Bont Vaypor 2023 - Durability
Now, when we talk about shoes sporting a £370 price tag, longevity is an expectation. However, the Vaypor 2023 fell a little short when it came to scratch resistance. Rather than Bont's usual rubbery toe guard, these have a thin, glue-on patch, which started showing wear after just a couple of rides; admittedly, one of them included getting off the bike on gravel.
We contacted Bont about this, and Bont confirmed that others had had issues with the thin toe patch as well.
Bont told us: "We have since updated the V23 bumper to one that, while a touch heavier, provides greater durability over the long term. While the lightweight bumper was perfect for our quest to deliver the lightest package possible, we also understand that certain riding styles may lead to faster-than-expected deterioration in this area."
The updated bumper is the same as seen on Bont's Vaypor 2023 Lace shoes.
The update means my criticism of the toe guard won't be relevant if you're buying the shoes now, and both the toe bumper and heel guard are now fully replaceable, which extends the shoe's lifetime.
The outsole also quickly became a map for road-induced scratches – but this didn't affect their performance.
Bont Vaypor 2023 - Value
Now, let's address the elephant in the room – these shoes cost £369.95, which is quite an investment. But these Bonts aren't alone when it comes to producing shoes at rarefied prices.
The Scott Road RC Ultimate Shoe comes in at £439.99, though Ben was at least suitably impressed.
The Sidi Sixty Road Shoes cost £360 and while Tom praised them for their looks, stiffness and comfort, he wasn't convinced by the inclusion of Velcro in shoes at this top-end price.
The Shimano S-Phyre RC9 (RC903) Shoes are a tad cheaper at £349.99, and Steve was taken by their overall quality.
All of these shoes are stiff, high-end road shoes, and if they fit, they're likely to elevate your cycling performance. However, and this a major consideration for me – and it's probably not just me – none of those have wide-fitting shoes for smaller feet. They're also heavier than the Bonts, by a lesser or greater degree, even if the Bonts now come with toe bumpers that are a few grams heavier.
Conclusion
After years of wrestling my feet into shoes that just don't quite fit, Bont has truly excelled in terms of fit with these shoes. They look sleek, feel fantastic – and my feet have never been happier.
Verdict
A near-perfect, super-light road shoe that performs and fits brilliantly – and all sizes are available in a wide fitting
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Bont Vaypor 2023
Tell us what the product is for
Bont says: Designed to deliver the absolute best in performance with a zero-compromise approach, the Vaypor 2023 is for the rider who demands it all. When power transfer, structural support and all-day comfort matter most, the all-new Vaypor is the shoe of choice.
Built using a revamped uni-directional carbon fiber base and featuring lowered carbon forefoot shaping, the Vaypor provides the very best in support while also accommodating to a greater range of foot types and shapes. Harnessing a dual-dial BOA® Li2 Fit System for a precise, secure and micro-adjustable fit, the Vaypor might just become your favourite cycling shoes ever.
Constructed using the highest quality carbon fiber from Toray of Japan, along with a lightweight Durolite upper, the Vaypor shaves up to 100g (per pair, size 42) over the current Vaypor S. For those looking to hunt that next PB, the Vaypor is your shoe of choice.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Bont lists:
100% carbon fibre construction utilising hand-laid unidirectional carbon from Toray of Japan and Bont Cycling's proprietary heat moulding technology.
Ultralight and supportive Japanese Durolite upper for improved breathability, comfort and performance.
Comfortable honeycomb fabric liner with lightweight padding and anti-stretch mesh for a cool and comfortable fit across the entire day.
Industry-leading 3.6mm stack height (sole thickness) for a closer connection to the pedal, more rounded pedal strokes, improved stability and injury prevention.
Front and rear drainage vents for breathability and water clearance across all-weather conditions.
Innersole – Bont Cycling by Cobra9 innersole with carbon core and dual-density EVA.
Sole Guard – Replaceable heel guards with 316 marine-grade stainless steel fittings.
Carbon steel cleat t-nut hardware for long-lasting and hassle-free cleat installation and adjustment.
Two widths with improved foot suitability across different shapes and types: Standard and wide.
Cleat Mounting: Slotted 3-hole road pedal configuration with alignment grid and grip with increase cleat adjustment forward and rearward, when compared to a fixed hole system.
BOA Li2 Performance Fit System with dual-dial adjustability for a fast, effortless and precision fit. Backed by a The Boa Guarantee, dials and laces are guaranteed for the life of your shoes.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
The toe guard is the one that I'd fault, otherwise, the construction is top-notch
Rate the product for performance:
10/10
Rate the product for durability:
6/10
With the newer toe guard this would be improved dramatically.
Rate the product for fit:
10/10
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Rate the product for weight:
10/10
These are some of the lightest shoes we've ever tested.
Rate the product for comfort:
10/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Expensive, yes, but not out of kilter with top-end shoes from other big-name brands.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
The shoes are easy to wipe clean and because of the drainage holes, they also let water drain out on very wet rides.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
These shoes are excellent for road cycling and provided stiffness where you need it, powering up the hills standing up or sprinting, and offering excellent comfort on day-long rides. The wide fit option is great for those of us with wider feet, and adds to the appeal of these shoes.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I love the look, the light weight, the closure system and the wide fit.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The toe guard – though Bont has since addressed this issue.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
There are a few products more expensive: Scott Road RC Ultimate Shoe at £439.99, and many of the other stiff, race-orientated carbon soled road shoes are also near the £370 mark, such as Sidi Sixty Road Shoes, Shimano S-Phyre RC9 (RC903) Shoes and Specialized S-Works Torch road shoes
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
I would like to give these shoes an even better score but the fact that the toe guard was quite quickly mashed doing what constitutes normal road riding, did diminish their durability score. But this is something that Bont has already addressed with an updated toe guard, so this is much lesss of a criticism than it might have been. The performance and fit are perfect, not to mention the classy looks and super-light weight. Though a price not far shy of £400 is hard to ignore.
Age: 30 Height: 164cm Weight: 52kg
I usually ride: Specialized Tarmac Sl6 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, general fitness riding, mtb, Ultra-distances
"Imagine what the health service could have done with £3.6 million." How much better off would the health service be if people drove less and...
".....thousands of "selfish" motorists are "brazenly" ignoring driving bans, with one person caught 20 times in four years."...
It'll be reg plates today...
The Private Eye roads column made this point before Christmas, we're building roads and bridges, etc that we don't have the resources to maintain...
Lorry stuck beneath railway bridge in Barmouth at about 11am on Wednesday. Trains delayed for several hours....
Helmets don't prevent concussion. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32932191/
Am I the only one wondering why being permitted to use a road, rather than being the intended user, removes the legal responsibility of the road...
There's some winemaking in Wales.. There is indeed, and this one is using sheep's wool in an interesting way. Good luck to them
Asking cyclists to recommend a lube is the very definition of YMMV, normally. It's a nest of opinion and conjecture. What works for someone, doesn...
Great work on the main image. Do an explainer on it?