The Bont Vaypor 2023 shoes are the newest additions to the Aussie brand's range – and they're likely to split opinions as much as its predecessors. These premium cycling kicks boast Bont's familiar 'bathtub'-shaped sole – but they're incredibly light and their snazzy looks are accompanied by impressive stiffness, and if the fit is right you might just become a convert. They proved an ideal fit for my small but wide feet, and though I had durability issues with my test shoes, these have been addressed by Bont.

Bont Vaypor 2023 - Fit and ride feel

As a devotee of long-distance rides, my hobbit feet have come to accept that some level of discomfort after an eight-hour ride is guaranteed, especially around the sides of my forefoot, so I was excited to try out the wide-fit version of the Vaypor 2023.

Slipping the Vaypors on for the first time, they felt alien because of their shape – as if they were perhaps too big. This wasn't the case, though. Based on my foot measurements, I was between two sizes: 37 and 38, so I tested both and the 38 ended up being slightly more comfortable. I also opted for the wide fit as recommended by Bont's size charts; they're available in two widths. Bont gives you the measurements of its shoe sizes in millimetres, which helps considerably in determining the correct size.

In terms of fit, the wide-fit Vaypor 2023 exceeded my expectations, resembling the shape of my feet more than any other shoe I've tried. I have small but wide feet, so finding cycling shoes that fit comfortably has been a bit of a saga over the years, as most brands don't offer their wide shoes in their smallest sizes. Bont stands out by offering a wide fit across its full 36-50 range.

In addition to the distinct shape, their weight is very impressive, which you notice as soon you pick them up. Yes, my feet are small, but these weigh just 346g per pair – making them some of the lightest shoes we've tested.

Just as with our bikes, most regular cyclists could well make the most significant performance gains using a product that fits comfortably. And for me the Vaypor 2023s have proved to be the Holy Grail as far as comfort is concerned – with a very stiff sole and wide forefoot, they made me feel that none of my pedalling energy was being wasted, either.

One thing I found odd when swapping to the Vaypors is that it felt like my saddle was higher. In reality, the shoes come with a very low stack height of just 3.6mm, which effectively means that the soles are thinner. Bont says this makes for a closer connection with the pedal, with 'more rounded pedal strokes' the result. I can't say I'm totally convinced by that claim, but the lower stack height does mean you may have to lower your saddle height a fraction.

Bont Vaypor 2023 - Design

The Bont Vaypor 2023 is designed to deliver 'the absolute best in performance with a zero-compromise approach', and though it is akin to the Vaypor S in terms of its stiffness, visually it's a departure from Bont's traditional style. These are perhaps the least 'Bont-looking' of its shoes, featuring a normal tongue rather than its usual wraparound design.

I can understand why the rigid bathtub sole is a risky design – it's extremely rigid, and if your foot shape doesn't get along with it, the rest of the shoe isn't going to change that. And though you can heat-mould the shoes, this won't resolve any significant issues you might have with the carbon sole.

Moulding the soles is simple: heat your oven to 70°C, pop your shoes in for 20 minutes, and when they're out, you can alter the fit on any problematic areas with something like the round end of a screwdriver. It's worth noting, however, that once you've heat-moulded your shoes, you can't return them to Bont.

Bont went as far as saying that the new Vaypor 2023 has been so meticulously designed that it might not need heat moulding at all. And this did indeed prove to be case for me, the bathtub-style sole proving a good fit for my feet.

The lightweight Japanese Durolite uppers are lined with a honeycomb fabric, which made the shoes feel snug though not uncomfortable straight out of the box. They're well ventilated, which isn't always the case with Bont's shoes, and they're also easy to wipe clean. The comfort they offer is impressive, especially when you consider the minimalist padding, which is restricted to the collar and heel.

The Bont Riot Series insoles – or 'innersoles' as Bont calls them – are very basic. While Bont has partnered with the fellow Australian brand Cobra9 to supply more premium Vaypor Series inner soles, these do cost an extra £79.

These come in three designs to suit riders' different arch heights as well as offering greater customisation and rigidity. After my initial test ride, I tested the shoes with the Vaypor insoles, which didn't necessarily deliver huge performance gains, though I don't have higher arches, but they do add stability.

The closure system is similar to that of the Bont Vaypor S Li2. The twin dials are simple to use and precise – they offer micro-adjustability in both directions and are also quite easy to turn even when covered by overshoes. To release them you just pull up the dial.

The shoes continue to take three-bolt cleats and the sole has an alignment grid and grip to help you place the cleat. The carbon steel T-nut hardware system is supposed to aid with long-lasting and hassle-free cleat installation and adjustment – and in the months of testing, I've had no issues with this.

Bont Vaypor 2023 - Durability

Now, when we talk about shoes sporting a £370 price tag, longevity is an expectation. However, the Vaypor 2023 fell a little short when it came to scratch resistance. Rather than Bont's usual rubbery toe guard, these have a thin, glue-on patch, which started showing wear after just a couple of rides; admittedly, one of them included getting off the bike on gravel.

We contacted Bont about this, and Bont confirmed that others had had issues with the thin toe patch as well.

Bont told us: "We have since updated the V23 bumper to one that, while a touch heavier, provides greater durability over the long term. While the lightweight bumper was perfect for our quest to deliver the lightest package possible, we also understand that certain riding styles may lead to faster-than-expected deterioration in this area."

The updated bumper is the same as seen on Bont's Vaypor 2023 Lace shoes.

The update means my criticism of the toe guard won't be relevant if you're buying the shoes now, and both the toe bumper and heel guard are now fully replaceable, which extends the shoe's lifetime.

The outsole also quickly became a map for road-induced scratches – but this didn't affect their performance.

Bont Vaypor 2023 - Value

Now, let's address the elephant in the room – these shoes cost £369.95, which is quite an investment. But these Bonts aren't alone when it comes to producing shoes at rarefied prices.

The Scott Road RC Ultimate Shoe comes in at £439.99, though Ben was at least suitably impressed.

The Sidi Sixty Road Shoes cost £360 and while Tom praised them for their looks, stiffness and comfort, he wasn't convinced by the inclusion of Velcro in shoes at this top-end price.

The Shimano S-Phyre RC9 (RC903) Shoes are a tad cheaper at £349.99, and Steve was taken by their overall quality.

All of these shoes are stiff, high-end road shoes, and if they fit, they're likely to elevate your cycling performance. However, and this a major consideration for me – and it's probably not just me – none of those have wide-fitting shoes for smaller feet. They're also heavier than the Bonts, by a lesser or greater degree, even if the Bonts now come with toe bumpers that are a few grams heavier.

Conclusion

After years of wrestling my feet into shoes that just don't quite fit, Bont has truly excelled in terms of fit with these shoes. They look sleek, feel fantastic – and my feet have never been happier.

Verdict

A near-perfect, super-light road shoe that performs and fits brilliantly – and all sizes are available in a wide fitting

