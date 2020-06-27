Altura Firestorm bib shorts

Altura's Firestorm bib shorts have a pad that works very well, sizing that's spot on and fabric that wicks away sweat very efficiently, making them a really good budget-conscious choice. The fabric may be a bit too stretchy in critical areas, though, plus it can bobble fairly easily against the seat.

The main fabric on these shorts is an 82% nylon/18% spandex mix in the usual six-panel pattern. The straps are mesh both on the front and the back, with a section of solid elastic on the shoulders and chest. I found these straps comfortable, and less sweaty than shorts without mesh.

> Find your nearest dealer here

The shorts use Altura's Stealth pad, which uses open cell foam under the polyester top fabric. The foam is thicker at the contact points and reduced in other areas for padding without bulk; there's a whole section on Altura's website about the '3D' shaping, but I'll summarise it for you: it's very comfortable and about as breathable a pad as I've come across for this level of support.

The legs are kept in place with a roughly 4cm-wide rubberised hem around the front, and around three-fifths of it gets silicone gripper (it's not grippy around the back). It works well without restricting leg movement, giving good security against them riding up without becoming too tight.

I'm 178cm (5ft 8in) and weigh 77kg; medium bib shorts fit me well in non-Italian brands such as Endura or dhb, and the Firestorms in medium are bang on the money.

I get on less well with the fit. The Firestorms are supportive at the hem and around the outside of the thighs, but the front two panels are very easily stretched. Around the crotch, the shorts feel too loose and stretchy, like it's a slightly different or thinner material – perhaps to increase breathability. I would prefer things a bit more snug.

Having said that, these shorts perform well, including on longer rides. I had no complaints from the nether regions on 4-5 hour rides in pretty hot weather.

I've had no issues with washing, though there is a bit of bobbling on the fabric under one side of the pad. I don't know why this only shows on one side; it doesn't look like it will affect durability or performance, though.

At £69.99 they're a fiver cheaper than dhb's comparable Aeron shorts, which are a good benchmark for top quality affordable shorts.

> 32 of the best cycling bib shorts — get comfy on longer rides

There's a lot to like about the Altura Firestorm bib shorts; the pad is really comfortable, they're well put together and they deal with sweat better than most. The only downside is the unsupportive front panels, though you may well be happy to live with that as it doesn't affect performance or comfort while riding.

Verdict

Great on long rides in hot weather, but the fabric could be more supportive

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website