Specialized Purist Watergate 26oz

If you don't want your drink to taste of plastic then the Specialized Purist WaterGate Bottle could be for you. Whatever liquid you put in tastes the same when it comes out, and the valve works a treat. It's a pricey solution though.

Pros: Your drink tastes exactly as expected

Your drink tastes exactly as expected Cons: Pricey for a plastic bottle

Inside the Purist bottle you'll find an "amorphous silicon dioxide coating" that has been "infused into the inner-wall of the bottle" according to Specialized. It says that this forms a glass-like finish which stops drinks staining the bottle, avoids residue aftertaste and also stops your drink tasting of plastic on hot days.

Switching from sweet energy drinks to plain water with just a rinse in between saw no carryover in taste from one to another, and the bottle has remained completely stain free.

Seeing how far it could go, I mixed a strong vinegar/water solution and left it for 24 hours before rinsing and refilling with water and there was no acidic tang to be noticed at all. So, from a taste point of view the Specialized bottle does what it is designed to.

I like the shape of the Purist, too. The narrow diameter of the neck gives you something to hold to pull it out of the cage and makes it easy to grip when drinking on the fly. The bevelled bottom of the bottle also lets you locate and slide it into the cage with ease.

The Heart Valve is really nice to drink from and seals itself when you've finished so you don't get any spillages on your frame even when riding on rough terrain.

To be honest, there isn't really anything I can fault the Purist for other than the price.

Most people tend to stick to one sort of sports drink and the crossover of flavours between that and water isn't massive in other bottles anyway, so why not go for something like the £7.99 Zefal Sense Pro 65?

I did like the valve of the Purist, but you can get the same option on Specialized's Little Big Mouth bottle (review to come) for just £6.50.

Overall, if a crisp taste to your drinks is the ultimate goal then the Purist is a good choice, as long as you don't mind paying for it.

Verdict

A bit pricey but keeps your drinks tasting fresh while remaining stain free

