The SKS Airboy Pump is probably one of the smallest mini-pumps I've ever used and although it feels a little flimsy it is surprisingly good at getting plenty of your air in your tyres – provided you aren't in a hurry.

Pros: Good seal on the valve; small and light enough to be stuffed in a pocket

The SKS Airboy just pushes directly onto the valve – Presta only – rather than having any form of lock like flicking a thumb switch to keep it in place, but it performs surprisingly well.

It locates onto the valve with a tight fit so even when the pressures are getting high and you need more force to get the air in, nothing is escaping into the atmosphere.

When fully extended it can feel like there is quite a bit of play between the two hand holds and the main chamber, but that doesn't affect its pumping abilities at all. To be fair, considering the Airboy's small diameter compared to its 280mm fully extended length, that play isn't as bad as it could be.

The two handles are comfortable, and I found them just long enough to fit my hands on without nipping any skin when the two closed together. The little rubber plug at the end opposite the valve provides a bit of a curve to press your finger up against for a little more purchase.

The Airboy is small even when it comes to most mini pumps, so the volume of air it can get into your tyre/tube is never going to be massive.

After 300 strokes into a 25mm tyre I had achieved just over 60psi, but they were a surprisingly easy 300 strokes. The SKS gets a little warm but not to the point where my hands were getting hot or sweaty, and the overall pumping motion remained smooth.

It is rated up to 115psi (8 bar) and while I don't doubt that, you are going to need a lot of time on your hands. I kept going up to about 85psi after another 200ish strokes and that was plenty for me as my arms were starting to ache from holding the pump in the same position.

When it comes to storage, the Airboy's size works in its favour. At 175mm long when closed it'll easily pop in a jersey pocket, though it does come with a bottle cage mount if you want to leave it on the bike.

Priced at £26.99 the SKS is in the right ballpark compared to many mini pumps, although there is some tough opposition.

Mike was recently impressed with the Birzman Mini Apogee which is even shorter when closed than the SKS, and costs £22.99. It will also work on both Presta and Schrader valves.

Liam over on off-road.cc was also impressed with the Truflo MiniMTN High Volume pump at £25, which he says is capable of filling big tyres quickly while still being able to hit high pressures for the likes of gravel bikes too.

Overall, I'd say the SKS is a nifty little pump that's a good choice if weight and space saving are your first priority.

Verdict

Tiny little pump that delivers decent pressures and is very easy to use

