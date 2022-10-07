Yet another bikejacking – this time in Blackpool

Yet another case of a cyclist being mugged for their bike, we’re afraid – this time, in Blackpool.

Lancashire Constabulary have issued an appeal following the robbery on Wednesday, during which the cyclist was punched in the head.

It happened in an alleyway off Belmont Road in the seaside town between 8.20pm and 8.45pm on 5 October.

In a tweet, Blackpool police said: “We are appealing for witnesses and CCTV footage after a man was punched in the head and robbed of his bike on an alley off Belmont Road in Blackpool last night between 8.20pm and 8.45pm.

“Have you seen this bike? Are you a witness? call us on 101, quoting log 1322 of 5th Oct.”