Video: Explosion rocks subway after train collides with bicycle thrown on tracks

An explosion in a New York City subway was caused by a train colliding with an abandoned bicycle.

Footage of the explosion shows the train rolling into the station and hitting the blue rent-a-bike, causing a huge blast and bringing it to a halt.

The incident took place on Sunday night, September 19, in Steinway Street in Astoria, Queens.

The Citi Bike appears to have been thrown onto the tracks, and as the train hits it, it grinds along before bursting into flames.

The explosion took place at around 10.25pm, shortly after an unidentified male ‘rolled’ the rented bike onto the track.

According to the New York Police Department, he caused ‘substantial risk of injury and smoke condition’ and is wanted for reckless endangerment.

Officers are still investigating and trying to track down the man responsible, Unilad reports.

Tim Minton, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, branded the incident as ‘an attack on all of New York City that took place in the transit system… the miscreants who threw that bike in the path of an oncoming train should be prosecuted for their reckless disregard for safety of subway riders and workers.’