Police tape (CC licensed by freefotouk on Flickr)

Woman riding popular mountain bike trail left bruised after attack by man wielding stick

Incident involving dog-walker happened in Sallowvallets, Forest of Dean last Thursday
by Simon_MacMichael
Tue, Jul 07, 2020 18:23
An appeal for information has been launched after a woman riding a popular mountain bike trail in the Forest of Dean was attacked by a man wielding a stick.

Local bike hire and coaching business Pedalabikeaway said on its Facebook page last Thursday 2 July that a cash reward was on offer for anyone providing information that led to a prosecution in relation to the incident, which happened earlier that evening.

The Facebook message said: “Tonight at just before 5pm a female cyclist was assaulted while riding the red enduro mountain bike trail in Sallowvallets.

“She was beaten with a 2 metre long wooden stick sustaining several bruises on her arms, back, ribs and legs.

“The attacker was a white male in their late sixties. He was about 5ft 6 to 5ft 8, with a white beard, receding white hair and of medium build.

“He was wearing a blue and white striped top and walking with a small Jack Russell dog.

“He may well be local to the area.

“There is a cash reward for any information leading to a prosecution.”

Pedalabikeaway added: “You can contact us in confidence or contact  Gloucestershire Constabulary quoting crime number GC – 20200702-0375.”

Police can be contacted on the non-emergency number 101, while Pedalabikeaway, which is based in the Cannop Valley near Coleford, can be reached on 01594 729000.

The post has been shared 2,300 times on Facebook, and has attracted nearly 200 replies, and as well as expressing sympathy for the victim, many have pointed out that the detailed description will hopefully result in the man being identified.

Since lockdown began, we have reported a number of incidents in which cyclists riding trails have been targeted with booby traps including wire being stretched across paths, or branches placed across them.

Forest of Dean
Assault
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

