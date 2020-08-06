Woman injured by hit-and-run driver while cycling with daughter, aged seven

Avon & Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman, who was cycling with her seven-year-old daughter, was injured when she was knocked off her bike by a hit-and-run driver.

Officers say that the force of the crash was such that the vehicle's wing mirror was ripped off.

The victim, a woman aged in her thirties, was treated at the scene by paramedics for her injuries.

The incident happened at around 9.40am last Friday 31 July on HARP Road, Brent Knoll in the Somerset Levels.

The driver if the vehicle involved, a silver or grey Honda, was headed in the same direction as the mother and daughter when the crash happened, but failed to stop.

Anyone with information is requested to contact police on 101, quoting reference 5220171251, or the charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.