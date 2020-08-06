Support road.cc

Woman injured by hit-and-run driver while cycling with daughter, aged seven

Avon & Somerset Police say car's wing mirror was broken off due to impact but motorist failed to stop...
by Simon_MacMichael
Thu, Aug 06, 2020 10:29
Avon & Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman, who was cycling with her seven-year-old daughter, was injured when she was knocked off her bike by a hit-and-run driver.

Officers say that the force of the crash was such that the vehicle's wing mirror was ripped off.

The victim, a woman aged in her thirties, was treated at the scene by paramedics for her injuries.

The incident happened at around 9.40am last Friday 31 July on HARP Road, Brent Knoll  in the Somerset Levels.

The driver if the vehicle involved, a silver or grey Honda, was headed in the same direction as the mother and daughter when the crash happened, but failed to stop.

Anyone with information is requested to contact police on 101, quoting reference 5220171251, or the charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

 

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

