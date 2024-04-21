“Long lines” of cyclists arriving on cruise ships – including groups containing 50 riders – causing havoc for drivers on roads, locals claim

A few months after a councillor in Orkney urged the police to clamp down on tourists cycling “anti-socially” on the islands, 50 miles to the northeast, in Shetland, locals are up in arms over “long lines” of cyclists arriving on cruise ships, allegedly causing havoc and frustration on the archipelago’s roads.

On Monday, the AIDAdiva cruise ship docked in Lerwick, with many of its passengers choosing to explore Shetland, the northernmost point of the UK, lying over 100 miles north of mainland Scotland, by bike.

However, on the Shetland Road Conditions Facebook group, locals complained that the size of the groups disembarking the ship with bikes – described as “long lines” of cyclists – were making it difficult for motorists to overtake safely, with some also raising concerns about the safety of oncoming drivers.

One member of the group claimed that one group of cyclists they encountered on the roads contained around 50 of the cruise ship passengers.

> Cyclist slams “pure discrimination against people on bikes” after being refused entry to ferry and left stranded – despite paying for motorcycle ticket

Shetland Islands Council’s environment and transport committee chair Moraig Lyall responded to the complaints by arguing that it was positive that more passengers were pursuing active travel options and getting around by bike – “but ensuring that this doesn’t unacceptably impact on other road users is important”.

“I would encourage the LPA [Lerwick Port Authority] to ensure that cruise passengers are well briefed about cycling in Shetland, potentially encouraged to try different routes and the size of groups managed,” Lyall said, Shetland News reports.

“But equally drivers have to show courtesy and care when encountering these groups. They are only expected on around a dozen or so days this year as not all cruise ships carry cycles.”

Lerwick Port Authority also said that it is not directly involved in organising cycle tours, which it notes are managed by the relevant cruise lines, “only a few of which provide these activities on a limited number of days in the season”.

“The authority encourages participation in small groups following different routes in promoting green travel while following the Highway Code,” the spokesperson said.

> Councillor urges police to charge "tourist cyclists" coming on cruise liners and "running around unsafe”

The online backlash to cycle tourism in Shetland comes seven months after a councillor in neighbouring Orkney called on the police to deal more sternly with cyclists believed to be behaving in an “anti-social” manner while staying on the islands during cruises.

The Fair Warn campaign was introduced in Orkney last year to deal with inconsiderate driving and parking behaviour – but councillor Melissa Thompson argued that it should also apply to “people who are on push bikes who are running around unsafe at the moment and coming off cruises”.

Since then, Orkney Islands Council has worked together with Police Scotland to produce guidance and information packs, which are now being issued to cruise liners planning to carry out cycle tours on the islands this year.

The “helpful and easy to understand” guidance, allegedly aimed at promoting safer cycling, advises cyclists to “select appropriate routes”, travel in groups no larger than six (plus a qualified guide), and to cycle two abreast where possible.

The packs also advise cyclists to “pay heed to the Highway Code with consideration to other road users”, including pulling in and allowing traffic to pass when it is possible and safe to do so, and to wear hi-vis clothing.

“Cruise companies are increasingly looking to offer sustainable and green travel opportunities for their passengers to explore their cruise destinations, but we are mindful of the issues and concerns which have been raised locally around large cycling groups on Orkney’s roads when cruise liners are in – and the frustration that this can cause,” an Orkney Islands Council spokesperson said.