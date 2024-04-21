“Long lines” of cyclists arriving on cruise ships – including groups containing 50 riders – causing havoc for drivers on roads, locals claim

A few months after a councillor in Orkney urged the police to clamp down on tourists cycling “anti-socially” on the islands, 50 miles to the northeast, in Shetland, locals are up in arms over “long lines” of cyclists arriving on cruise ships, allegedly causing havoc and frustration on the archipelago’s roads.
On Monday, the AIDAdiva cruise ship docked in Lerwick, with many of its passengers choosing to explore Shetland, the northernmost point of the UK, lying over 100 miles north of mainland Scotland, by bike.
However, on the Shetland Road Conditions Facebook group, locals complained that the size of the groups disembarking the ship with bikes – described as “long lines” of cyclists – were making it difficult for motorists to overtake safely, with some also raising concerns about the safety of oncoming drivers.
One member of the group claimed that one group of cyclists they encountered on the roads contained around 50 of the cruise ship passengers.
Shetland Islands Council’s environment and transport committee chair Moraig Lyall responded to the complaints by arguing that it was positive that more passengers were pursuing active travel options and getting around by bike – “but ensuring that this doesn’t unacceptably impact on other road users is important”.
“I would encourage the LPA [Lerwick Port Authority] to ensure that cruise passengers are well briefed about cycling in Shetland, potentially encouraged to try different routes and the size of groups managed,” Lyall said, Shetland News reports.
“But equally drivers have to show courtesy and care when encountering these groups. They are only expected on around a dozen or so days this year as not all cruise ships carry cycles.”
Lerwick Port Authority also said that it is not directly involved in organising cycle tours, which it notes are managed by the relevant cruise lines, “only a few of which provide these activities on a limited number of days in the season”.
“The authority encourages participation in small groups following different routes in promoting green travel while following the Highway Code,” the spokesperson said.
The online backlash to cycle tourism in Shetland comes seven months after a councillor in neighbouring Orkney called on the police to deal more sternly with cyclists believed to be behaving in an “anti-social” manner while staying on the islands during cruises.
The Fair Warn campaign was introduced in Orkney last year to deal with inconsiderate driving and parking behaviour – but councillor Melissa Thompson argued that it should also apply to “people who are on push bikes who are running around unsafe at the moment and coming off cruises”.
Since then, Orkney Islands Council has worked together with Police Scotland to produce guidance and information packs, which are now being issued to cruise liners planning to carry out cycle tours on the islands this year.
The “helpful and easy to understand” guidance, allegedly aimed at promoting safer cycling, advises cyclists to “select appropriate routes”, travel in groups no larger than six (plus a qualified guide), and to cycle two abreast where possible.
The packs also advise cyclists to “pay heed to the Highway Code with consideration to other road users”, including pulling in and allowing traffic to pass when it is possible and safe to do so, and to wear hi-vis clothing.
“Cruise companies are increasingly looking to offer sustainable and green travel opportunities for their passengers to explore their cruise destinations, but we are mindful of the issues and concerns which have been raised locally around large cycling groups on Orkney’s roads when cruise liners are in – and the frustration that this can cause,” an Orkney Islands Council spokesperson said.
I can really sympathise with the islanders, and some of the negative comments here are from people who don't really have any experience of island life or island roads. Basically, these are narrow, single track roads with no verges, lots of cattle/sheep using them, and no alternative roads. They don't really have any comparison to roads in the southern 80% of the British isles. I can see how islanders life can be messed up by large groups who don't understand the local road etiquette.
for what it is worth, locals absolutely hate camper vans because they are an absolute pain when not driven appropriately on these roads.
Big brain solution: "People love to cycle here for tourism, we should build some segregrated cycle tracks for them to use!"
Smooth brain solution: "People love to cycle here for tourism. We should send the police after them!"
Just because people "love to cycle there for tourism", it doesn't mean the locals have to love their being there. Tourists arriving on cruise ships are not always popular at the places they visit, since they create congestion and make a mess but don't spend a lot of money, as they tend to eat and sleep on the ships.
Given the positive aspects of cycle tourism and that according to one comment here there's an A-road alternative, shouldn't the ships or council actually apply to close the road in question for a few hours on the handful of days a year these large groups are visiting? Bet some locals would enjoy that too. People pay £50+ to ride on closed roads during events, I'm sure the cruise operators could cough up and maybe the money go to a local charity?
To clarify, if the route is 3 legs of a triangle there is an A-road alternative to 1 leg, while the other 2 legs are A-roads, out one leg out of town and back into town on the other, so you could chose to not be on the wrong leg at the wrong time, but that would be more of a dynamic thing.
A full closure isn't possible at all. There is no non-A-road route out of town.
You could possible do advisory signs on the single track leg but there doesn't seem to be that level of cross-organisation work in mind.
To try and fix that tortured description of the route, it's this one but anticlockwise, or similar.
https://www.komoot.com/smarttour/e964537674/scalloway-lerwick-loop-shetl...
What a sh|t place the Orkney Islands sound. Remind me not to spend any of my money going there ever.
If the cruise passengers were not exploring the islands on bicycles, how would they be getting around instead? And what impact would that have on the poor hard working Orcadian motorists?
Ah - but they won't be holding up the traffic. They would be the traffic...
It does sound like a genuine "we need and want tourism, but not this much tourism!" thing going on there. And the cruise operators may well be taking the mick. That is a difficult balance to strike.
OTOH they could perhaps see opportunity in crisis and maybe ... build some cycle infra?
Another difficult choice though - we want unspoiled wild places / don't want to tarmac over everything. BUT ... that genie is already truly out of the bottle because motor vehicles. And the tourists are already there and as you suggest they'd just be there in minibuses or coaches otherwise ("A cycle rack in the corner of the car park would clearly not be in keeping with our world heritage neolithic ritual landscape...").
Well I clicked through to the original local news article and thought there were just a couple of stock photos... but on closer inspection they appear to be actual photographic evidence of the scale of the problem.
The first image shows approx. 18 cyclists holding up zero cars.
The second image shows possibly the same group with a "long line" of a mere eight cars behind. Havoc?!
In the original article, there were a couple of replies from a local who did explain it can be a real problem at times due to the poorly organised groups.
The "havoc" is in the context of local driving, where you can do any journey at (at least) the speed limit, with no delays/congestion/junction queue anywhere and then park free near to where you want to go.
On the other hand the cruise ship groups do make the situation worse by the way they ride, which is more like a swarming slow motion closed road sportive field than club groups.
The photos in the article are on a length of about 5km of single track road with passing places. There's quite a bit of traffic that uses that as a through route as it's shorter, even though there's a quicker A road (2lane) road. The nature of that road will certainly amplify how much you feel you are held up and I'd guess the passing place discipline from the cycling groups is poor.
The rest of the route they use is 2 lane A road, which would mostly be easy to pass on if it wasn't for the traffic coming the other way.
On the other hand the local transport partnership floated plans for decent standard shared use paths for most of the roads in question, which could be done with 100% Scottish Government funding over a few years and got little support and plenty of negative comments too.
There's 12 cruise ships with cycling groups due this whole year.
The delays for most drivers will amount to under 5 minutes and you could avoid the roads if you chose.
But perception.
Thanks for the local viewpoint, it is about what I expected having ridden on Orkney and I think the solution is to offer anyone who complains a free visit to London where they will be tasked with driving from one side to the other. that should cure them of any incentive to complain again!
Thanks for the input. It seems this really is a bit of a non-issue. The only real problem on the route is the short single track road, but there's an alternative via an A-road.
Surely the facebook roads group could just get details of the route and dates/times from the cruise operators? Then those drivers who might be slightly delayed can adjust their route/plans?