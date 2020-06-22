Win! Pacenti Pico 46 carbon wheels worth £1199 + LOADS more prize up for grabs too!

This week's competition is brought to you courtesy of another returning favourite, Pacenti Cycle Design. To coincide with the release of their new Pico 46 Carbon wheelset, Pacenti is offering road.cc readers the chance to win a set of these good looking new wheels worth £1199, but that's not all…

They will also set them up tubeless with Schwalbe Pro One tyres for you as well. And if you are not lucky enough to win the Picos they are offering a set of Forza Alloy wheels as a second place prize, but that's not all…

As on previous competitions we've run with Pacenti they are also stumping up a whole stack of runners up prizes. In total, they are giving away 17 prizes with a combined value of over £2060. Wow!

Let's take a closer look at the first place prize – the £1199 Pico Carbon Wheelset. This is the new road and gravel wheel from Pacenti with a completely new rim design they have dubbed ‘the rim of the Future’. The Pico is a 46mm deep hookless design with an internal width of 24mm (external 30mm) and is made from UD carbon with reduced resin content, reinforced nipple beds and they weigh in at only 1590g for the set - so they should be seriously strong.

We are still in the process of reviewing these wheels so we can't comment yet on how they perform (you’ll have to keep checking the site for the review) but the Pacenti team have been out testing the wheels and claim they are super strong. They're confident enough that there is no rider weight limit and they come with a lifetime warranty which should keep everyone happy.

Maximum tyre size is limited realistically by your frame and fork but the minimum recommended tyre width for the Pico of 28mm tubed or tubeless, which is handy as you'll be winning a set of 28mm Schwalbe Pro One TL- Easy set up tubeless on the wheels as the part of the 1st place prize.

Full Spec is here:

The second prize is a choice of either a Forza Rim wheelset worth £350, or the Disc brake versions worth £399.

We have reviewed both the 700c rim brake and the 650b disc version of these wheels and we have been tremendously impressed. Reviewing the 700c rim brake version Stu summed the wheels up “Pacenti has delivered an excellent product with its Forza Rim Brake wheelset, marrying an impressive weight with a solid, do-it-all road rim for racing or training – all for a very reasonable price, even against the biggest brands in the marketplace”

You can read the full review here

Dave reviewing the 650b disc version was similarly impressed he summed them up as “Strong and reasonably light, for not a huge amount of cash, these Pacenti Forza Disc Brake 650Bs get my nod if you want to sample the delights of smaller wheels for road and gravel riding and you're put off by more expensive option”

You can read his review here

As mentioned above, you can choose either a disc version or a rim version of the fantastic Forza wheel if you're lucky enough to win the second prize.

Check out the specs here:

If you are not lucky enough to win the first or second prizes you might still be lucky enough to win one of five tubeless setups consisting of tape, valves, and smart Pacenti Skewers.

or one of 10x Pacenti Caps.

