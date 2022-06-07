Win! Two winners will bag a pair of brand new BOA-powered road cycling shoes worth over £350 each!

The BOA Fit System is now pretty much ubiquitous in cycling, with almost any decent road, gravel and mountain bike shoe coming with some sort of dial closure system. BOA has very much established itself as the top dog when it comes to comfortable and secure shoe closure, so you'll be pleased to hear the shoes BOA are giving away in this fantastic competition all come with the brand's latest Li2 dials.

It's been 16 years since the first BOA-powered cycling shoes hit the market, and today the fit system is used at all levels of the sport, not just in the pro peloton. From casual riders, to up-and-coming racers right through to the World Tour, BOA is the top choice for fast and precision fit.

BOA's newest dial is the Li2, which will feature on the shoes that can be won in this great competition. Featuring a sleek, low-profile design, this dial is extremely durable with incremental micro-adjustability for effortless fit. It's also been designed with sustainability in mind, manufactured to reuse and reduce material waste.

Our two winners will be able to choose a pair of premium BOA-equipped shoes from an extensive range, with some of the top-of-the-range choice worth over £400. Let's have a quick look at some of the great kicks you could be wearing this summer if you are lucky enough to win...

Fizik Vento Infinito Carbon 2: RRP £359.99

Featuring two Li2 BOA dials, this shoe was developed with leading pro cyclists including Soraya Paladin of Canyon//SRAM Racing. A dedicated upper piece wraps around the plantar arch that can be precisely adjusted with the Li2 BOA dial, setting a benchmark for precision fit. With a stiffness index rating of 10 on Fizik's scale, this shoe delivers the precise, locked-in feel that performance-orientated racers demand.

Specialized S-Works Ares: RRP £375.00

If you need to sprint full gas for the line or attack on the hills, the S-Works Ares is the shoe for you. The Li2 platform allows multidirectional tightening and loosening for incremental adjustment to accommodate foot swelling on longer rides, or a tighter fit for steep climbs and sprints. We'll let Anton Palzer of the BORA-hansgrohe team finish off explaining the benefits of the S-Works Ares shoes with the Li2 system:

“My cycling shoes need to fit very precisely to avoid uncomfortable pressure points and energy loss while pedalling," says Anton.

"This is where the BOA Fit System comes into play – it’s effortless and fast to use. Whenever I need to, I can tighten or loosen the shoe for a perfect fit within seconds, without getting off the bike.

"This possibility to adjust my shoes while riding makes a big difference for me, especially at races: At the start for the first part of the race I wear my shoe very tightly. Later, when it’s getting more relaxed, I like to keep the fit a bit looser. For the final sprint I tighten the shoe again.”

Gaerne Carbon G STL: RRP £374.99

The upper on this premium shoe is made of one-piece microfibre with laser drilling to provide heat dispersion and a perfect climate. The revised anatomic heel cup 1.0

and internal non-slip treatment allow improved stability and optimal foot control. BOA’s new low-profile Li2 platform perfectly complements the shoe, being sleek and extremely durable.

Pauliena Rooijakkers of Canyon//SRAM Racing adds: “My Gaerne Carbon G STL shoes feel great. They are tight and stiff yet very comfortable.

"I adjust my shoes several times at races. When tightening the shoes with BOA dials you have the feeling that every watt you push is going straight to the pedal. When you hear someone dialing in their shoes for a sprint or hard steep climb you know she is really giving everything in a moment.”

Nimbl Exceed: RRP £449.00

The stunning Exceed from Nimbl weighs just 215g per shoe, aimed to showcase superior fit, performance and comfort with an ultra-stiff carbon chassis and full microfibre upper. It's an all-rounder that will meet the needs of the most uncompromising riders, and the two BOA Li2 dials allow for zonal adjustment to get your perfect fit.

Alice Barnes of Canyon//SRAM Racing says: “I like how stiff but also light my shoes are. Having the ability to make such small adjustments is a huge advantage when using the BOA Fit system, as throughout a ride or race it makes it possible to be as comfortable as possible.”

We're sure you'll agree there are some stunning shoes to choose from and, subject to availability, you can pick your favourite pair if you're one of our two lucky winners. To learn more about BOA and cycling, click here.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is fill out the entry form below. The competition is only open to residents of the United Kingdom. Best of luck!

The entry form is below. Can't see it? Click here