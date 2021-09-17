Support road.cc

Drink at Your Desk Live! with Ned Boulting is live on YouTube next Friday at 4.30pm

One of the most familiar voices in cycling will be joining us next Friday for the latest edition of Drink At Your Desk Live! Be sure to set a reminder and send in your questions
by roadcc staff
Fri, Sep 17, 2021 16:27
0

Time has flown by since we had a drink with Laurens Ten Dam, and now it's nearly time for another episode of Drink At Your Desk Live! on our YouTube channel. Next Friday on the 24th September at 4.30pm we'll be chatting to cycling commentator, author and all round top bloke Ned Boulting about all things cycling and more... you can also win Sidi shoes just by leaving a comment on the vid! 

> Watch our previous Drink At Your Desk Live episodes on our YouTube channel 

Ned Boulting 2
Ned's finest ever pose

Most of you will probably know Ned as one of the main voices of cycling commentary on ITV, and he has now covered the Tour de France on telly (with perfect French pronunciation of all the locations on route of course) for almost two decades as a reporter and commentator. He's also covered football for Sky and ITV, commentates on darts and is the editor of The Road Book, an annual that is proclaimed as cycling's most comprehensive record of the pro cycling season. 

Ned is also passionate about active travel, and regularly uses his social media following to talk about road safety and cycling infrastructure (or the lack of it). 

sidi shoes dayd giveaway black.PNG

 

As you might have got used to if you've tuned in to Drink At Your Desk Live before, we've also got another mega giveaway courtesy of Sidi... and this time it's a pair of Ergo 5 Road Shoes, just comment on the vid for your chance to win! If you're looking for a high end workhorse for adverse conditions as summer slips away from us, these shoes are ideal with their carbon composite sole, Techno-3 buckles and replaceable heel pads.

It's going to be a colourful episode for sure, and as we've already mentioned we'd love to get some of your questions for Ned answered. If there's anything you'd like to ask you can email us at info [at] road.cc or simply leave a comment below. With all that said, it's just down to you to remember to tune in on our YouTube channel next Friday at 4.30pm. Don't forget there's a pair of top quality Sidi shoes in it for you too, you just have to comment to win... see you next Friday! 

