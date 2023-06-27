Win! Over £700 worth of Enervit goodies including gels, bars, chews + ltd edition jersey with three chances to win!

If you're building up your mileage over the spring and summer, we've got just the prize for you courtesy of our pals at Enervit and their UK distributors Chicken Cycle Kit. That's right, one lucky winner is going to bag a stack of pro-approved energy products, a limited edition jersey and bottle to keep them going for many rides to come, and we've also got two runner-up prizes. That's over £700 worth of goodies in total, and to enter* you simply need to fill the form out at the bottom of this page before noon on 3 July!

Enervit is the nutrition brand of choice for WorldTour teams Trek–Segafredo and UAE Team Emirates... and if it's good enough for Tadej, then Enervit's expertly concocted bars, gels, chews and isotonic drink mix will certainly give the rest of us a boost for whatever cycling adventures we're doing this summer! It's also road.cc approved, with the Enervit Sport Isocarb 2:1 drinks mix bagging a glowing 9/10 review.

The warmer weather we've been experiencing recently might have seen you getting through more fuel on longer rides, so this mega bundle is going to come in mega handy for our grand prize winner. That lucky cyclist is going to win multiples of every nutrition product in the image above, plus the limited edition Castelli x Enervit technical jersey worth £110 in a size of their choosing, and an Enervit C2:1 750ml drinks bottle. Here's a breakdown of what each winner will receive:

1st prize

C2:1 Jersey

C2:1 Bottle

C2:1 Pro Carbo Gel Orange (24 X 60ml)

C2:1 Pro Carbo Chews Orange (10 x 34g, three boxes)

C2:1 Pro Carbo Jelly Tropical Fruits (20 x 50g)

C2:1 Pro Carbo Bar 45g Brownie (30 x 45g)

C2:1 Pro Isocarb Energy Drink Powder Lemon (650g, two tubs)

2nd prize

C2:1 Jersey

C2:1 Pro Carbo Chews Orange (10 x 34g, three boxes)

C2:1 Pro Carbo Bar 45g Brownie (30 x 45g)

C2:1 Pro Carbo Jelly Tropical Fruits (20 x 50g)

3rd prize

C2:1 Bottle

C2:1 Pro Isocarb Energy Drink Powder Lemon (650g, two tubs)

Here's a little bit of info on some of the products included in the bundle:

"The goal of the brand-new Enervit C2:1PRO line, born from a collaboration between Equipe Enervit and top UCI World Tour teams, Trek Segafredo and UAE Team Emirates, is to meet the targeted needs of the most advanced athletes," says Enervit.

With a mild lemon flavour, it contains 60g of carbohydrates per dose and zero fats, with maltodextrin DE1 and fructose in a 2:1 ratio.

Our reviewer said: "...the 60-90g of carbs per 500ml bottle is kind on the stomach and excellent at warding off a premature bonk."

Enervit C2:1 Pro Carbo Jelly Tropical Fruits (RRP £59.99, box of 20)

Enervit says: "Maximise your performance during long, high-intensity endurance activities to challenge your limits."

This jelly with a patent pending formula has 30g of carbohydrates per 50ml pack with zero fats, and it's also gluten-free. The maltodextrin DE1 and fructose in a 2:1 ratio allows riders to sustain peak performance while minimising the risks of intestinal stress.

Enervit C2:1 Pro Carbo Bar (RRP £65.99, box of 30)

Like all other products in the Enervit C2:1 range, these bars have the same innovative formula combining glucose and fructose in a 2:1 ratio to allow the body to exceed 60g of carbs per hour with risking GI distress. They're high energy, deliver 30g of carbohydrates per hour, are only 5% fat and are gluten-free. In this brownie flavour, they're also tasty as an added bonus.

So there you have it, three great prizes and one simple way to be in with a chance to win them: just fill out the entry form below, cross your fingers and then after the closing date at noon on 3 July, three UK-based winners will be selected at random. Will it be you? There's only one way to find out... very best of luck to all!

The entry form is below. Can't see it? Click here

* This competition is open to entrants from the UK only. Entries from outside the UK will not be counted.