Win with Shutt Velo Rapide! Cycling kit worth £510 up for grabs in our latest huge competition

The mega road.cc competitions just keep on coming, and this time our friends at Shutt Velo Rapide have stepped up to the plate to offer you, yes YOU (hopefully!) the chance to win over £510 worth of their quality cycling kit.

This British brand has often reviewed very well on road.cc over the years, bagging some stonking scores including a 9/10 from Stu back in 2019 for the Signature Sanremo Bib Shorts. The winner of this competition will get a whole cycling wardrobe's worth of that quality for themselves, so without further ado let's see what you could win!

Coureur short sleeved jersey: RRP £125

Made from Merino SportWool fabric, this vintage style jersey is highly breathable and hard-wearing. Three rear pockets and reflective details, zip garage and silicone gripper on the sleeves completes the picture.

Shutt Short Sleeved Baselayer: RRP £34.99

Designed for year-round use to offer some warmth in the cooler months and to stop you overheating in the summer. Interestingly this baselayer is unisex and one-size-fits-all, so no poring over size guides required!

The Tourmalet long sleeved jersey: RRP £120

This Italian-made thermal long sleeved jersey is internally fleeced and fast wicking to keep you both warm and dry, whatever the weather. Made from antibacterial Super Roubaix material, with three rear pockets and side elastic panels for a better fit.

Dolomiti Bib Shorts: RRP £159

This is Shutt Velo Rapide's pro level bib, made from sustainable fabric and low cut at the front for 'comfort breaks'. It's hyperallergenic and bacteriostatic, and of course includes the top level pad for shock absorption. Shutt are obviously very confident about these bibs, a 100% guarantee says it all!

Two pairs of 15cm socks, made from Air Mesh, very comfortable, breathable and supportive. They also have flat seam toes for extra comfort and they've added Meryl Skinlife antibacterial fibres to protect your toes and your shoes.

Clarino Endurance Mitts: RRP £24.99

Shutt Endurance Mitts are fingerless gloves featuring black Lycra backs with an elasticated wrist band cuff and double-padded synthetic leather palms. The synthetic leather used here is Clarino, which is tough, breathable and washable and won't shrink, stretch or harden.

Shutt Logo Bidon: RRP £8.00

Finally, this simple yet stylish water bottle with a leak-proof and lockable spout and a secure screw-on cap rounds off the list of top quality prizes.

I think you'll agree this is a lovely set of prizes that we'd all love to get our hands on... and all you have to do to get your entry in is fill in the form below. We'll be selecting our winner at random on the 16th August. Very best of luck to all!

The entry form is below. Can't see it? Click here