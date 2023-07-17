Win! Over £500 worth of kit from Trek and Bontrager up for grabs including helmet, shoes and lights!

Competition time! We've got a prize pot of cycling kit from Trek and Bontrager worth over £500 to give away. Including a new helmet, shoes and lights, this one is well worth having a shot at, just fill out the form at the bottom of this page* by 31 July to put your name in the hat.

It's at this point we normally familiarise you with the brand kindly supplying the prizes, but Trek and Bontrager need no introduction, producing some of the top cycling gear going, used by millions of cyclists worldwide and by some of the world's best on the Lidl-Trek men's and women's teams, propelling Mads Pedersen to a stage win at this year's Tour de France.

The lucky winner of our latest competition is going to ride away with one of Trek's Velocis Mips lids and a pair of Bontrager's Circuit road cycling shoes, both receiving strong reviews when we got our hands on them for test. While it may be summer now it will not be long before those long evenings start to draw in and lights become necessary again for those post-work spins and commuting. Thankfully, Trek is also giving away a set of its Commuter Pro RT Flare RT light sets so you'll be more than ready to keep racking up the miles long after the last of the summer sun.

What you could win:

Trek Velocis Mips Road Bike Helmet

Trek Commuter Pro RT Flare RT Bike Light Set

Bontrager Circuit Road Cycling Shoe

Here's a little bit of info on of the products included in the bundle:

Trek Velocis Mips Road Bike Helmet (RRP: £229.99)

Trek's lightest road helmet at 235g for a medium, this is the more breathable helmet worn by the Lidl-Trek pros (when they're not going full aero). If it's good enough for Lizzie Deignan, it's good enough for the rest of us...

The low-profile design and new lighter-weight components, like an OCLV Carbon inlay, make the Velocis six grams lighter than before. As you'd expect for a top-end helmet it comes with Mips' rotational force management system and received a 5-STAR safety rating from Virginia Tech's third-party testing facility, an unbiased, industry-accepted assessment of the level of protection a helmet provides to a cyclist.

Trek Commuter Pro RT Flare RT Bike Light Set (RRP: £189.99)

Summer won't be here forever (boo)...

Trek's top lights are versatile enough to light up your mid-winter commutes while also offering strong daylight visibility options for those dull grey mornings. It's equipped with a visible fuel gauge, wireless connection to the rear light and charge-back that allows you to use the light as a battery bank to charge gadgets. The Kindbeam also keeps light on the ground ahead of you and out of oncoming riders' eyes.

Bontrager Circuit Road Cycling Shoe (RRP: £149.99)

We were impressed when we reviewed these a couple of years back, with a great balance between comfort and performance. The BOA® L6 dial helps you optimise your fit and allows for easy micro-adjustments on the fly for when you need to win your group ride's town sign sprint. They are compatible with three-bolt and two-bolt SPD-style cleats, with a two-bolt mounting plate available separately.

