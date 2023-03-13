Support road.cc

Win! GOREWEAR Distance bib shorts and jersey + gilet worth £420!Gorewear Competition - March 2023 - 1 - montage.jpg

Win! GOREWEAR Distance bib shorts and jersey + gilet worth £420!

Just by filling out the entry form below, one lucky winner is going to bag themselves the ultimate kit ensemble for spring and summer thanks to GOREWEAR
by roadcc staff
Mon, Mar 13, 2023 12:00
0

It might not feel like it right now in the UK where road.cc is based, but that doesn't mean we can't look forward to some warmer weather and sunnier bike rides... and thanks to the folks at GOREWEAR, your first ride of the year minus the winter boots and jacket could be a whole lot more comfortable and luxurious, because we've got £420-worth of their fantastic kit to give away comprising of the Distance Bib Shorts+ 2.0, Distance jersey and Ambient Vest!

Gorewear Competition - March 2023 - 2 - Men's prize pack - v2.jpg

GOREWEAR have become legendary amongst cyclists in recent years for their high quality technical fabrics, with the infusion of technologies such as WINDSTOPPER and GORE-TEX. Now one lucky cyclist is going to get a serious kit upgrade with plenty of GOREWEAR trickery to ensure they stay cool, comfortable and protected from the wind on their spring and summer cycling adventures. The new Distance range is GOREWEAR's most comfortable kit yet for long rides, providing soft and breathable support to keep you super comfy during your longest efforts.

Up for grabs is the Distance Bib Shorts+ 2.0 (RRP £199.99), the Distance jersey (RRP £119.99) and the Ambient Vest gilet (RRP £99.99), and there are women's and men's versions of each item. The winner can also choose colours of their choice where there are colourway options. Let's have a closer look at the prizes, but if you're already sold then simply scroll on down to the entry form to enter right away!

Distance Bib Shorts+ 2.0 (RRP £199.99)

Gorewear Competition - March 2023 - 6 - Lifestyle - v2.jpg

The Distance Bib Shorts+ 2.0 are an evolution of the popular Long Distance Bib Shorts+, and are specifically built for longer distances. 

The dense knit construction offers second-skin softness, plus flawless moisture wicking, fast-drying, and stretch for optimal comfort. The bib straps have been specifically engineered to reduce seat pad movement while riding and won't dig into your shoulders, while there are male and female-specific seat pads on the men's and women's versions respectively for optimal anatomical comfort. 

Reduced seams and improved silicone hem grippers add up to less friction and more comfort, all in a simple and minimal package. There's very little not to like while you munch through those miles!  

Find out more about the men's Distance Bib Shorts+ 2.0 here and the women's Distance Bib Shorts+ 2.0 here 

Distance Jersey (RRP £119.99)

Gorewear Competition - March 2023 - 5 - Lifestyle - v2.jpg

The Distance Jersey is modern, super comfortable and has all the performance features to take you any distance. Pairing perfectly with the Distance Bib Shorts+ 2.0 (of course!) features such as the pressure point-reducing ergonomic neckline, spacious back pockets and glued hem for a non-slip fit will ensure you have everything you could want from your jersey for your next big ride. 

This jersey is also made with recycled materials and has reflective details too; a top quality, understated winner all round!

Find out more about the men's Distance Jersey here and the women's Distance Jersey here

Ambient Vest gilet (RRP £99.99) 

Gore ambient vest gilet

Finally, if the heavens open then you'll be glad to have stashed the Ambient Vest in your back pocket. This gilet offers weather protection in an ultra-lightweight package, weighing just 58g. It's got GORE-TEX INFINIUM and GORE WINDSTOPPER technology inside, making this gilet totally windproof, extremely breathable and water-resistant for the ultimate in lightweight protection. 

Find out more about the men's Ambient Vest here and the women's Ambient Vest here

As noted in the terms and conditions below, this competition is open worldwide but prizes will only ship to these countries: Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, Denmark, Spain, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, United Kingdom and the United States. 

Best of luck to all!

