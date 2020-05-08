Video: Ribble's Endurance SLe, our e-road bike of the year

Whether you think you need an e-road bike or not, there's a lot of them out there and they're plenty of fun. We've tested a bunch of them between here and our sister e-bike site ebiketips, and we gave the ebikemotion-powered Ribble Endurance SLe the title of e-road bike of the year back at the start of 2020.

Today it's been launched in a new Antracite grey colour – though it's also available through Ribble's custom colour configurator, so you can have whatever colour you fancy – and they sent us a bike in the new livery, which was an excuse to remind you why it came out on top of the pile when we were weighing up the bikes we've reviewed at the turn of the year. Watch the vid for an overview of the bike, or head over to ebiketips to read the full review.