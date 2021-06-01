UKAD suspends Richard Freeman doping case while appeal heard

UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) says it has suspended proceedings against former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman until the High Court has heard his appeal against the decision in March this year of the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) to have him struck off the Medical Register.

The MPTS made its decision following a long-running hearing centred around Freeman’s ordering of Testogel testosterone patches to the National Cycling Centre in 2011, with its panel ruling that he had done so “knowing or believing” that they were intended for an athlete to improve their performance, a charge he had denied.

The tribunal ruled that his ability to practise medicine had been impaired due to his misconduct, with the MPTS saying that he had constructed an “elaborate falsehood” in an attempt to “conceal his conduct.”

In a statement today confirming that it had paused its own proceedings, UKAD, whose case is being heard by the independent National Anti-Doping Panel noted that no date has yet been set for the High Court hearing.

In February, ahead of the MPTS handing down its decision, UKAD charged Freeman with possession of prohibited substances and/or prohibited methods, as well as tampering or attempted tampering with any part of doping control, and provisionally suspended him from all sport.