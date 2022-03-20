Support road.cc

Top women’s race Trofeo Binda rerouted mid-race due to serious road traffic collision

Organisers say vehicles involved are not involved in race but crash made route impassable
by Simon_MacMichael
Sun, Mar 20, 2022 13:49
UCI Women’s ​WorldTour event the Trofeo Binda was neutralised mid-race earlier this afternoon as  emergency services deal with the aftermath of what is described as a “serious” road traffic collision, with organisers rerouting the race away from the scene of the crash.

The race, which takes place around Cittiglio close to Lake Maggiore in Italy’s Lombardy region, had been due to cover 141.8 kilometres but racing was neutralised after 52km had been ridden, with the evolving situation described in a series of tweets from the official Twitter account.

One of the top events on the women’s calendar, past winners of the race include a trio of British riders with two wins apiece – Nicole Cooke, Emma Pooley and Lizzie Deignan, while Marianne Vos of the Netherlands has a joint-record four wins alongside the Italian rider, Maria Canins.

Last year’s race was won by Elisa Longho Borghini, who hails from Verbania, a few kilometres away from Cittiglio on the Piedmont side of Lake Maggiore.

Trofeo Binda
Women's World Tour
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

