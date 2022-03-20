Top women’s race Trofeo Binda rerouted mid-race due to serious road traffic collision

UCI Women’s ​WorldTour event the Trofeo Binda was neutralised mid-race earlier this afternoon as emergency services deal with the aftermath of what is described as a “serious” road traffic collision, with organisers rerouting the race away from the scene of the crash.

The race, which takes place around Cittiglio close to Lake Maggiore in Italy’s Lombardy region, had been due to cover 141.8 kilometres but racing was neutralised after 52km had been ridden, with the evolving situation described in a series of tweets from the official Twitter account.

The race has been neutralized. An accident between two cars in front of the race has occurred. There is no way to pass through at the moment. #TrBinda #UCIWWT — Trofeo Binda (@TrofeoBinda) March 20, 2022

The 2 cars involved in the accident are from "outside". It seems serious. #TrBinda #UCIWWT — Trofeo Binda (@TrofeoBinda) March 20, 2022

Our girls are at km52 right now. #TrBinda #UCIWWT — Trofeo Binda (@TrofeoBinda) March 20, 2022

They will do an alternative route to approach Cittiglio. Once there, 4 final laps are left. #TrBinda #UCIWWT — Trofeo Binda (@TrofeoBinda) March 20, 2022

The race has officially started again. The trio has 30'' ahead of the peloton. #TrBinda #UCIWWT — Trofeo Binda (@TrofeoBinda) March 20, 2022

One of the top events on the women’s calendar, past winners of the race include a trio of British riders with two wins apiece – Nicole Cooke, Emma Pooley and Lizzie Deignan, while Marianne Vos of the Netherlands has a joint-record four wins alongside the Italian rider, Maria Canins.

Last year’s race was won by Elisa Longho Borghini, who hails from Verbania, a few kilometres away from Cittiglio on the Piedmont side of Lake Maggiore.