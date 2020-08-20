Tributes paid to New Forest cyclist found dead on Sunday who was “driving force” behind local cycling club

Tributes have been paid to Martin Turner, the cyclist whose body was found after he went missing after setting out from his home in Totton, Hampshire at the weekend, and who has been described as the “driving force” behind the Nieuw Bos Cycling Club, which he chaired.

As we reported at the weekend, the 54-year-old was last seen disembarking the ferry from Sandbanks, near Poole, to Studland on the Isle of Purbeck in Dorset at 1130 on Saturday morning.

Clubmates joined emergency personnel in the search for the popular cyclist at the weekend, while Café Vélo in the New Forest town of Ringwood closed on Sunday so staff could concentrate on co-ordinating efforts to locate him through social media.

Sadly, it was confirmed on Sunday that coastguards had recovered his body close to the Old Harry Rocks. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

> Coastguards recover body after search for Hampshire cyclist missing in Dorset

In a post on the Nieuw Bos Cycling Club page on Facebook – the club’s name is Flemish for “New Forest” – Gareth Forman wrote: “As a club, we were devastated to hear the news about our friend and chairman, Martin Turner.

“Martin was the driving force behind our great club, and he will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of riding with him. His encouragement and presence will be missed both on and off the road.

“We would like to thank all those who helped join us in the search, what a truly amazing cycling community we have. Martin was loved and admired by so many.

“We send all our love to Martin’s wife, Sue and the rest of the family. RIP, Surge x

May the wind always be at your back, and the sun always on your face.

The club’s secretary, James Davenport told local newspaper the Advertiser & Times that Mr Turner, who had chaired Nieuw Bos CC since last year, had been instrumental in running the club since it was first founded.

A huge fan of racing in Belgium, he also helped organise events and club rides for the New Forest-based club.

Mr Davenport said: “Martin was the heart and soul of the club and was one of the founders of the club.

“The club was born from a handful of friends who rode throughout the winter in all weathers. Martin especially liked testing and inclement weather as this he considered to strengthen the resolve of a cyclist.

“The ethos and culture of the club is an extension of the encouraging and supportive nature that Martin displayed.

“Offering a rare and balanced approach to being competitive on the bike but also glad to see others improve in miles covered or developing a passion for the sport of cycling.”

“Martin will be sadly missed by his friends and the cycling community. Our condolences and best wishes go out to his family and friends,” he added.