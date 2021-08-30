Support road.cc

Traps laid for mountain bikers on Gloucestershire trail

Police warn riders at Randwick Woods to be vigilant after tripwires and wood studded with nails found
by Simon_MacMichael
Mon, Aug 30, 2021 12:09
Police in Gloucestershire have warned mountain bikers using a trail at a National Trust property near Stroud to be vigilant after tripwires and pieces of wood studded with nails were found there, reports Gloucestershire Live.

It is the second time this summer that traps have been discovered at Randwick Woods, with police warning in July that they had discovered similar devices, as well as drinks cans that had been cut open and holes dug into the ground then covered with foliage.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Gloucestershire Constabulary said: “We're asking those using Randwick Woods this bank holiday weekend to please be vigilant following reports of traps being left.

“A member of the public reported finding nails placed in pieces of wood and trip wires along the cycle track while in the area yesterday.

“Officers attended and could not find any traps, however, they could reappear.

“This is dangerous and not just to cyclists, but to walkers, children and animals.

“We are asking anyone who has seen suspicious activity in the wood or witnessed this taking place to please contact the Stroud Neighbourhood Team.”

According to one local Facebook group in the Stroud area, both the July incident and the latest traps that have been found are believed by some local cyclists to be the work of the same individual, although others commenting on the thread have come to the defence of the person in question.

While setting traps for cyclists on mountain bike trails or off-road cycle routes is sadly nothing new, there did appear to be a rise in the number of cases reported in the press across the country last year and particularly during the initial lockdown when going out for a walk, a run or a bike ride were among the limited reasons permitted for leaving the house.

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

