Traps laid for mountain bikers on Gloucestershire trail

Police in Gloucestershire have warned mountain bikers using a trail at a National Trust property near Stroud to be vigilant after tripwires and pieces of wood studded with nails were found there, reports Gloucestershire Live.

It is the second time this summer that traps have been discovered at Randwick Woods, with police warning in July that they had discovered similar devices, as well as drinks cans that had been cut open and holes dug into the ground then covered with foliage.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Gloucestershire Constabulary said: “We're asking those using Randwick Woods this bank holiday weekend to please be vigilant following reports of traps being left.

“A member of the public reported finding nails placed in pieces of wood and trip wires along the cycle track while in the area yesterday.

“Officers attended and could not find any traps, however, they could reappear.

“This is dangerous and not just to cyclists, but to walkers, children and animals.

“We are asking anyone who has seen suspicious activity in the wood or witnessed this taking place to please contact the Stroud Neighbourhood Team.”

According to one local Facebook group in the Stroud area, both the July incident and the latest traps that have been found are believed by some local cyclists to be the work of the same individual, although others commenting on the thread have come to the defence of the person in question.

While setting traps for cyclists on mountain bike trails or off-road cycle routes is sadly nothing new, there did appear to be a rise in the number of cases reported in the press across the country last year and particularly during the initial lockdown when going out for a walk, a run or a bike ride were among the limited reasons permitted for leaving the house.