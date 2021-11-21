Support road.cc

news
Crime & Legal
Thieves knock out cyclist and steal his bike

One of the suspects kicked out at the rider, causing him to crash and lose consciousness
by Simon_MacMichael
Sun, Nov 21, 2021 12:54
Police in Stockton-on-Tees are trying to track down two men who knocked a teenage cyclist unconscious before making off with his bike.

Cleveland Police say that the victim, a 19-year-old man, was riding on Acklam Road in Thornaby between 4.45 am and 5.00 am on Thursday, November 11, when the pair, also riding bikes, began following him, reports Gazette Live.

As the victim neared the Roundel Public House, close to Stainsby Gate, one of men kicked out at him, causing him to crash his bike and rendering him unconscious.

When he came round, he discovered that his ping and black Ghost mountain bike had been stolen.

A man walking his dog spoke to the teenager briefly, then walked off, and police would like to speak to him in case he is able to provide any information.

They have also released descriptions of the two suspects. One is said to have been wearing a red puffer jacket with black fur on the hood, and was also wearing a black balaclava.

The other was a large, white man who had medium length brown hair and was dressed in a grey hoodie.

One of the pair was riding a black and green Carrera bike, while the other had a silver bike.

Police have asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information to call Detective Constable Barry Holbrook from Stockton CID on 101, quoting incident number 191780.

Alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling's biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

