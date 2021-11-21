Thieves knock out cyclist and steal his bike

Police in Stockton-on-Tees are trying to track down two men who knocked a teenage cyclist unconscious before making off with his bike.
Cleveland Police say that the victim, a 19-year-old man, was riding on Acklam Road in Thornaby between 4.45 am and 5.00 am on Thursday, November 11, when the pair, also riding bikes, began following him, reports Gazette Live.
As the victim neared the Roundel Public House, close to Stainsby Gate, one of men kicked out at him, causing him to crash his bike and rendering him unconscious.
When he came round, he discovered that his ping and black Ghost mountain bike had been stolen.
A man walking his dog spoke to the teenager briefly, then walked off, and police would like to speak to him in case he is able to provide any information.
They have also released descriptions of the two suspects. One is said to have been wearing a red puffer jacket with black fur on the hood, and was also wearing a black balaclava.
The other was a large, white man who had medium length brown hair and was dressed in a grey hoodie.
One of the pair was riding a black and green Carrera bike, while the other had a silver bike.
Police have asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information to call Detective Constable Barry Holbrook from Stockton CID on 101, quoting incident number 191780.
Alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Because you know which make and model of van hit them?
R.A.I.D : Redundant Array of Illumination Devices
But the bare materials are likely not as cheap as people expect – this plywood buffalo board(link is external), for example, costs in the region of...
I think it depends on the model, doesn't it? Pretty sure my DA 9000 left crank is also two-part bonded but would have to have a close look to be sure.
More anti cyclist bile from the even more than the guardian hate filled and anti cyclist Observer....
And a whole lot of drivers assume their rear lights are also on, because surely no legislature was daft enough to mandate front lights only,...
Quite. It's also an ethical matter of being distracted whilst driving. Make sure your set to go before you start the engine. If you need to adjust...
Don't leave the door open to them though. You should ride centrally through those lights and best not to sneak to the front but wait in line if it...
It's down to councils to enforce; like parking fines, not a police matter. However, it's far more profitable and cost efficient to have parking...
It is a shame that Waze had the problem pointed out to them. If their re-directions were shown to be shit to the drivers coming to a dead end,...