Tour de France Stage 18: Michal Kwiatkowski and Richard Carapaz rescue Ineos Grenadiers' race

Michal Kwiatkowski and Richard Carapaz produced a memorable performance from the break on the final day in the Alps at the Tour de France, crossing the line at La Roche-sur-Faron arm in arm, the stage victory going to the Polish former world champion, while the Ecuadorian, winner of last year's Giro d'Italia, moves into the polka dot jersey by just 2 points from Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates.
With defending champion Egan Bernal abandoning the race prior to the start of yesterday's stage, Ineos Gernadiers had to readjust its goals, with one being the mountains competition after Carapaz had managed to get into the break on each of the past two days, giving him a realistic shot at the jersey.
Kwiatkowski, whose victory on today's 167.5km Stage 18 from Meribel is, remarkably, his first ever Grand Tour stage win, got into today's break with his team-mate and initially was their to provide support to Carapaz.
But once the pair had dropped their final breakaway companion, Pello Bilbao of Bahrain-McLaren and it became clear they would not be caught by the GC group, they clearly enjoyed the final kilometres of a stage that will have given cause for celebration following what has been, until now, a hugely disappointing race for the team.
Back in the overall contenders' group, Lotto-Jumbo's race leader, Primoz Roglic, crossed the line alongside his closest rival, Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates, and with a stage tomorrow favouring a breakaway win or a stage finish, looks likely to carry his 57-second advantage into Saturday's individual time trial.
Full report, result and reaction to follow.
