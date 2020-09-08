Tour de France Stage 10: Sam Bennett takes the sprint, Primoz Roglic retains overall lead

A nervous day at the Tour de France has ended with Sam Bennett taking his first ever stage victory at the race, just holding off Lotto-Soudal's Caleb Ewan on the line at Ile de Ré with Peter Sagan of Bora-Hansgrohe finishing third. Jumbo-Visma's Primoz Roglic retains the overall lead.

Racing resumed after yesterday's rest day with Stage 10, which began on the Ile d'Oléron and followed a twisting route to finish a little further up the Atlantic coast, and with a strong wind there was an ever-present threat of echelons forming.

It was no surprise, therefore, that after an early two-man break had been reeled in at around the halfway point of the 168.5km stage, it was crosswind specialists Deceuninck-Quick Step that set the pace at the front of the peloton, with Bennett giving them his team their reward with his victory.

Full report, result and reaction to follow.