Swedish National Championship road races cancelled after claims they would endanger children

The Swedish National Championship road races, due to have been held this weekend, have been cancelled reportedly due to fears raised by local residents about safety, including claims that children would have been put in danger.

The decision to cancel the event, due to have taken place in and around Uppsala, some 70km north of the country’s capital, Stockholm, was made yesterday according to state broadcaster SVT’s sports channel.

The decision to block the races is reported to have been taken by Transportstyrelsen, the Scandinavian country’s national transport agency, which withdrew permission for them to pass along a section of the planned course in Ullerakeron the southern outskirts of Uppsala.

The races were being organised by Uppsala Cycling Club, whose chairman, Göran Mattsson, told SVT Sport that it stood to lose SEK500,000 (£37,000) as a result of the cancellation.

“We’ve put in an incredible amount of work and money,” he explained, while pointing out that people had come to Uppsala from all over the country for the championships.

“We feel as though we have been ridden over roughshod,” he added.

The decision not to issue a permit for the race followed complaints from local residents, says SVT Sport.

One, Tobias Lindblom, said: “Those of us who live here have felt quite runover both by the council and the cycling club that organises the event.

“There’s already a lot of construction work that makes things difficult for us on a daily basis, and with these competitions it would get even worse.

“The events mean we can’t get in or out, with people more or less trapped within Uleraker,” he insisted.

He claimed that the organisers had caused problems with previous events, including not giving local residents adequate information about them and that support cars were driven at speeds of up to 100kph, on roads with speed limits of 30kph, which he said led to people living locally letting their children outdoors.

Mattson, meanwhile, insisted: “We’ve not given up, but it’s difficult to get anything done the night before midsummer.”

The cancellation of the race was followed by confirmation that a planned stage of the UCI Women’s WorldTour race in August, the Tour of Scandinavia, had been cancelled due to financial reasons.

FDJ-Suez rider Emilia Fahlin, who represented Sweden at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games, said that together with the discontinuation of the Vargarda WestSweden Women’s WorldTour race, it was “bad for cycling in Sweden, and Swedish cycling in particular,” adding that she was “absolutely bummed” that there were “no home races anymore.”