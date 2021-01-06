Car passenger who pulled cyclist off bike, causing serious injuries, escapes custodial sentence

A car passenger who leant out of the vehicle’s window to pull a customer from his bike, causing serious injuries, has escaped a custodial sentence.

Ashton Nutting, aged 20, received a six-month detention sentence, suspended for 18 months, after pleading guilty to actual bodily harm in respect of the incident, which left the cyclist reports the Leicester Mercury.

The incident happened on the B5380 near Botcheston at 8.20am on Monday 27 January 2020.

Prosecutor Thomas Welshman told Leicester Crown Court that the occupants of the car shouted abuse at the cyclist as they passed him.

The cyclist responded with a gesture and then, when he was alongside the vehicle, Nutting leant out and pulled him off his bike.

The victim, who sustained a broken elbow and two broken fingers, needed to undergo physiotherapy for a number of months and also spent five weeks in a cast.

When questioned by police, Nutting said that he made contact with the cyclist but insisted he was acting in self-defence. However, he subsequently pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm.

Judge Keith Raynor, sentencing Nutting, said: "This was an absolutely idiotic thing to do. You were a passenger in a car and he was on his bike. Something went on between you.

“When he was alongside the car you were seen, by independent witnesses, to put your head and arm out of the car window.

“You grabbed hold of him on his bike and pulled him down to the floor, causing him to suffer significant injuries – a fractured elbow and two broken fingers.

“Cyclists are vulnerable in those circumstances and you left him in a real state afterwards.”

In mitigation, Michael Haggar said that Nutting “has mental health concerns” and that his partner is due to give birth next month.

Nutting was told to pay £1,500 in compensation to the victim plus costs of £200 and a £122 victim surcharge.

Judge Raynor explained that reasons he was handing down a suspended sentence included Nutting’s lack of prior convictions, as well as the restrictions in penal institutions regarding coronavirus.