Strava data reveals that cycling trips are up by 44% in the UK when compared to pre-pandemic levels

Today is Cycle to Work Day and to celebrate, Strava has released some stats that make for very encouraging reading. Their data suggests that bicycle activities are up by 44% in the UK when comparing June 2021 to June 2019. Commutes are also up 25% month on month (May 2021 vs June 2021) which could suggest that as people return to the office, many are choosing to go via bicycle.

We’re not entirely sure why Cycle to Work Day has been moved from its September slot to a Thursday in early August. Many people are on holiday which could mean a drop in numbers taking part compared to previous years, but for those of us using the bike to get to work, today is billed as the UK’s biggest cycle commuting event.

Strava’s data comes from its Metro service which aims to give local authorities better insight into where cycle-specific infrastructure is needed within a town, city or local area.

Chris Boardman, Greater Manchester’s cycling and walking commissioner says that “the data we receive from Strava Metro is helping us to get a greater insight into where, when and why people are cycling and walking. This sort of data is invaluable when making decisions about developing future infrastructure.”

> Strava Metro made free to cities worldwide, including UK, to help encourage sustainable travel post-pandemic

In September of last year, Strava decided to make its Metro data free to cities worldwide with the hope that the information would help to encourage sustainable transport once people began to return to work from an office or workplace.

Strava’s data suggests that cycling is on the up in many of the UK’s biggest cities. Leicester had the biggest increase with a 48% rise while Manchester (44%), Cardiff (40%) and Birmingham (40%) all saw big rises in cycling rates.

Have you ridden into work today, or are you still working from home and having to make do with jumping on the indoor trainer?