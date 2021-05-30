Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
New products
Retail
STORCK_Aerfast3_Pro_Disc_25th

Storck introduces limited edition Aerfast3 Pro Disc

Only 25 bikes will be produced...
by Will Bolton
Sun, May 30, 2021 13:12
0

Germany’s Storck Bicycle is introducing another extremely limited edition model.

Only 25 of the Aerfast3 Pro Disc will be available so if you want to splash out on the €7,999 (currently around £6,873) bike, you'll have to be quick. 

Previously, on their 25th anniversary, Storck released the GRIX Platinum 25th

Shortly after, the Aernario.2 Signature 25th followed as the second anniversary model.

We reviewed a Storck Aernario.2 here on road.cc a few years ago – the Platinum Edition G1 – and called it 'one of the best all-round race bikes out there'.

Now, the third Limited edition model in the trio, the Aerfast3 Pro Disc 25th has been unveiled. 

The latest version, which weighs in at just 7.5kg, has the same carbon finish already used on the Aerfast 3 Pro but has a unique design with accents on the tape, saddle, spokes and hub.

storck_hub.PNG

It comes built up with the SRAM Red AXS eTap 2x12 groupset and Swiss ARC 1100 wheels.

To pick up one of the limited edition models head over to www.storck-bikes.com.

Latest Comments