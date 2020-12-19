Sheffield close pass operation - 10 miles per prosecution

- News
No, I'm not suggesting that doing a U-turn opposite a junction is a good idea (tho' bizarrely I was once cleaned up by a car doing a U-turn at a...
This (first para) A thousand time this.
Upticking you every time!
I've fitted some SQlab innerbarends to my Cube Road SL hybrid and it's made an amazing difference to have the option of a different hand position....
how did the jumper get its name?
Shocking. Very rare to have the idiot fiming their own stupidity.
Only 4? I'm moving to Yorkshire, sounds like cycling heaven.... Edit: but well done Sheffield West!
Which type of USB is it?
and having to check all the comments in case you made the same comment previously.....
DO NOT TRANSPORT YOUR BIKE IN FULL VIEW!...